Above: Ebony is around one year old, and came to HCHS as a stray on Sept. 14, and has been patiently waiting for her furever family to find her! This black beauty is super sweet, but a little shy around new people. When she warms up to you it's all purrs, and head rubs and cuddling -- believe us when we say this girl is the perfect buddy for lazy couch potato days. She gets along with other cats, and is ready to start the next chapter of her life. Adoption fee is $32.50 for half-price adoption month, which includes Rabies vaccination, spay/neuter and microchip. Keep up with us, our events, our adoptable animals, etc on our Facebook page under Hopkins County Humane Society. You can also view our adoptable pets on petfinder.com under Hopkins County Humane Society. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @hchs_adopt. Our adoption facility is located at 2210 Laffoon Trail in Madisonville. We are open to the public Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (we close from 12-1 for lunch). All other days are by appointment only. You can request an adoption application via email: hopkinscohs@gmail.com. Please call us 270-821-8965 or private message us with questions.
Right: Meet Sampson, a two year old Lab mix weighing in at 43 pounds. This guy is the perfect medium size for all types of families, and would do great in a home with other dogs and kids to play with! If you're looking for a cuddle-buddy and partner in crime, look no further -- Sampson is the guy for you. Sampson is heartworm negative and ready to plant some roots with his furever family. Adoption fee is $62.50 for half-price adoption month, which includes DHPL & KC vaccinations, rabies vaccination, heartworm check, monthly heartworm prevention (while in our care), spay/neuter and microchip.
