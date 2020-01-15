By Joel Meador
Director HCMPL
For The Messenger
Another year has gone by and with it another Christmas season, which ushered in one of the busiest travel times of the year. According to AAA, more than 115 million people traveled for Christmas this year. That's 4.3 million more travelers than in 2018 and the most in 20 years. And while Christmas was a time of good cheer and merriness, it was also a major source of festive stress thanks, in part, to traffic delays with crowded highways and airports.
No doubt, travel in America, has changed significantly over the past 200 years - more travelers, more modes of transportation, faster travel times, and greater comfort and luxuries such as portable DVD players and handheld video games, not to mention climate-controlled vehicles. Nowadays, if you travel with a blanket and pillow, it's usually more a matter of unnecessary comfort than of necessity as, say, in the pre-industrial 1800s when travelers in the winter braced themselves with blankets across their legs, bouncing along rutted, uneven "roads" in drafty stagecoaches and carriages.
One of the sometimes-comforting things about history is that it has a way of putting thoughts and feelings in better perspective through acts of comparison. One book that might give readers a greater appreciation for advancements in travel this holiday season is "Stage-Coach Days in the Bluegrass" by J. Winston Coleman. Coleman writes of a time when taverns were, perhaps, even more essential to travel than hotels are today, given the far slower rates of travel.
For example, according to one estimate, stagecoaches traveled at an average speed of about 5 mph, equaling between 60-70 miles per day. On the low end, that's close to the distance between Madisonville and Evansville. On the high end, it's equal to the distance between Madisonville and Newburgh, which, according to my GPS, would take me 57 minutes to travel from the library on East Center Street.
Written by Lexington native J. Winston Coleman in the mid-1930s, he was an avid collector of early Kentucky manuscripts and treasures. As such, he had access to prime source material in a time when accurate information was not as well organized or relied upon as it is today. Referring to himself as an "amateur historian,"
Coleman was much more than that. He graduated from the University of Kentucky where he obtained degrees in mechanical engineering. From 1924 to 1936, he worked as a general contractor and builder in the Lexington area, after which he farmed for a number of years. Having developed an interest in state and local history, Coleman was a founding member of the awesomely-named Book Thieves Club with noted Kentucky historian Thomas D. Clark, William H. Townsend, Charles R. Staples, and Samuel M. Wilson.
In "Stage-Coach Days in the Bluegrass," you'll learn about pioneer roads, taverns, conflicts among drivers, adventure and the advent of the railroad as stages were replaced by trains, thus ushering out the end of an era and the start of the Industrial Revolution. This book has a permanent place in my own personal library, and might provide an emotional salve for you when you feel your frustration levels rising on your travels during the Christmas season.
"Stage-Coach Days in the Bluegrass" is available for checkout at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library, Madisonville branch.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.