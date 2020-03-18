scouts
By Jon Garrett/Editor

Girl Scout Troop 892 recently toured the Madisonville Police Department. Before the tour, they gifted 50 care bags for our men and women in “Blue” to offer hanks for taking care of our community. Pictured are, from left, Bella Willis, Elizabeth Thornton, Hadley Webb, Adalynn Willis, Lucia Hardesty, Audrey Bunch, Abby Mathias, Elizabeth Ashby, Emma Patterson, Rebekah Flener, Presley Gibson, Carlotta Grace, Tessa Hanson, Claire Spencer, Emery Gibson, Emma Crabtree and Molly Spencer.

