The 61st Inauguration will be held in Frankfort on Tuesday, Dec. 10. All events are open to the public. The theme is "Team Kentucky." The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and you can watch it on KET. The swearing in ceremony will also be covered by KET at 2 p.m.
Lt. Governor-Elect Jacqueline Coleman and Governor-Elect Andy Beshear will take the oath of office on the front steps of the Capitol. The highlight of the evening will be the Grand March down the Capitol steps inside the rotunda of the Constitutional Officers at 8 p.m. The evening will conclude with the Inaugural Balls in 2 tents beside the Capitol.
Christmas is just 20 days away! Holiday decorations are starting to brighten the landscapes and dazzle the young at heart. It's also time to find your Elf on the Shelf and start your family traditions. Start a tradition of giving to share with others. Have your children put their toys they don't play with now in a Santa Bag and Santa will take it, to make room for their new toys. Donate your collection to local charities. Please send me your holiday events to add to the calendar!
Remember to keep our veterans at the Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center (WKVC) in your prayers. I know they would appreciate a visit or card from you or your organization to thank them for their service and on special holidays. Send mail to WKVC, 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413. For info call 270-322-9087.
The City of Nebo needs your assistance to repair the Union Cemetery stone fence as well as seasonal mowing and maintenance upkeep. The Cemetery Fund is maintained entirely with donations and profits from the Nebo Fall Festival. The city has contracted with Carroll Dixon to do the fence repairs. The original $5,000 estimate has greatly increased due to more damage and your donations are needed to complete the job. Donations may be sent by mail to the City of Nebo, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Bx 173, Nebo, KY 42441. We have established a Nebo KY Union Cemetery Go Fund Me Page for donations at: gofundme.com/nebo-ky-union-cemetery-fund. The City of Nebo along with Knight & Sons Monument Company is overseeing the cemetery. Please include your contact info and family names buried there. Contact Mayor Karen Lantrip for info at 270-853-7253.
Volunteers are always needed at Common Garments Ministry and Elizabeth's House in Nebo. Contact Anna Beth Parish for info at 270-249-0008 or 270-871-5887 (cell). The store is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Donations are needed for toiletries, paper towels and toilet paper. The Nebo Royalty encourages you to support our community service projects.
The store is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Donations are needed for toiletries, paper towels and toilet paper. The Nebo Royalty encourages you to support our community service projects.
Upcoming Community Events:
Check my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of events and photos.
Dec.-Jan. 15: 2019 Festival of Lights, 6-11:45 p.m. nightly in Grand Rivers.
Dec. 7: Winter Wonderland 12-4 p.m. downtown Madisonville. Games, Food, Vendors!
Dec. 7: Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Christmas Parade, 5 p.m.
Dec. 10: Inauguration, at the Capital in Frankfort. Watch coverage on KET.
Dec. 25: Merry Christmas!
Dec. 31: New Year's Eve!
Jan. 1: Happy New Year!
Jan. 6: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public.
Special Nebo Royalty birthday greetings this week go to Alexis Engel. Alexis will turn 17 on Dec. 4. She's the 2017 Teen Miss Nebo Relay.
Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Dec. 4-10
Wed. Dec. 4: Melonie Anderson Baize.
Thurs. Dec. 5: Walt Disney; Andrew Holeman.
Tues. Dec. 10: Special birthday greetings to Donnie Carroll!
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones this week: Dec. 4-10
Get Well prayers are needed for Dorothy Shoulders, Jenny & Mason Ramage, Terry Wilson, Emma Lear, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, James Kelley, Ron Wilson, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes. Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters. Please add a special prayer for all the relief workers, linemen and volunteers who are assisting with disaster efforts.
We lost several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families.
I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc. You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.