Greetings Anton neighbors near and far. Thanks once again to all who participated and volunteered for the 9/11 Heroes Run on Saturday. Hats off to Kelley Forbes and her team for their work and for their enthusiasm inspiring as many as possible to remember the lives lost and honor those first responders who gave so much. As we reflect on that day today, let us also remember to honor the spirit of America on Sept. 12, 2001 when flags were flown and neighbors helped neighbors all across the USA.
Lone Star Church on Hwy 85, is celebrating its 75th Anniversary on Friday, Sept. 13 with a special 7 p.m. service. If you have ever been, it would be a great time to go back and join in the celebration.
Jesse Stuart CHAMPS for the week of Sept. 2 were: Gunner Patterson, Justice Nichols, Aaliyah Kimble, Raelyn Garrett, Abigail Heard, Eric Miller, Christian Hancock, Amberlynn Daugherty, Mason Boyd, Garrett Kenney, Lucas Ball, Atrayia Arnett, Dixie Scott and Olivia Russell.
Charles and Charlet Fuller celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary. I am hoping they will remind me before the golden one in two years.
If you have special days or news to share, please call or write Donna F. Slaton at 270-871-3719 or email Donna.Slaton@gmail.com.
