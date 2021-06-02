To help ring in the summer season, the United Way of the Coalfield is selling tickets to raffle off a kayak, life vest and paddle in hopes of inching closer toward its campaign goal.
Executive Director Don Howerton said the goal was to have the last raffle reflect the incoming summer season. Tickets will be sold until June 25.
“It brings in summer and celebrates the end of COVID restrictions,” he said.
Howerton said the kayak is 10 feet, and all the items were purchased at Dick’s Sporting Goods by board members. The prize is valued at approximately $440.
Admittedly, COVID-19 restrictions have made fundraising difficult, said Howerton.
Because of the restrictions and inability to have more fundraisers, United Way is behind the goal set, he said. The campaign goal of $240,000 sits at $172,000 as of Tuesday.
“These are not just goals but how we support our agencies,” said Howerton, who said between the kayak raffle and the fundraising Carhart is doing, he hopes to surpass
the $200,000 by the end of
the raffle.
“It would be fantastic,” said Howerton.
United Way serves 12 agencies in Hopkins County. Those agencies often assist those in need of shelter, food, utility payments, or even COVID-19-related help.
“We are selecting the most critical needs in our community, and we are asking our agencies to address those issues,” said Howerton. “It is critical to be able to fund them to move the needle and make things better, not just band-aid over our issues.”
Howerton said individual donations can also be made through the local United
Way website.
“I want to thank everybody during this time of COVID who have supported us and stood by us and helped us keep going,” said Howerton.
Raffle tickets are $5 each and can be purchased from any United Way board member, at the United Way office or online. Howerton said there is a small processing fee if tickets are purchased online.
The raffle winner will be drawn around noon on June 25.
For more information on the raffle or to purchase tickets, visit http://raffle.unitedwayofthecoalfield.org/raffle/.
