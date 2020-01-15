Our little community has been overwhelmed with sadness in 2020. Our beloved, smiling friend passed as quietly as she lived Sunday evening in CCU. Joan Baize Rickard, whom we called Jo Anne, was 86. She was married to Korean War veteran Wm "Willie" Rickard almost 67 years. She was a favorite cook of our E'ton Am. Legion monthly community luncheons. That's not by chance. If you're old enough to have eaten at Ligon's Restaurant or the ole Double B, you would understand.
For those of us who eat at the Methodist Church on most second Saturdays, we look forward to looking out the front windows and seeing Willie's black truck pull up near the steps. He'd open the church door and state in his husky voice, "Can I get some help getting' in this grub?" Jo Anne never varied her menu. Every month for years, she fed us with her "Hearty Beef Stew" from a recipe she learned at the ole Double B on Main Street owned by Carl Ligon and Bill Brinkley.
Mrs. Ligon was a great cook and served the best chili dogs in town. I remember those dogs fondly. I asked Jo Anne a few months ago if she had that recipe. She shook her head, "Mrs. Ligon never wanted to part with that one. What made them popular was the tasty cabbage slaw she put on top of the chili."
I love beef stew and tried to imitate Jo Anne for some time. Then about three months ago, our Auxiliary Ladies decided to make and distribute a historical cookbook to help with much-needed funds for the James Larmouth Resource Center at the Elementary School. Willie said that Jo Anne would give us the recipes of the Legion foods she brought each month.
I went over to their Grapevine house with paper and pencil and asked Jo Anne why my stew never tasted like hers when I used the same ingredients as she did. I said, "Give me every step, Jo Anne!" She knew I was coming and said she saved the cardboard off the only beef she used. "Willie, give her the wrapper." Ah! Precooked beef tips! The best money can buy. A 15 oz package I often buy at Market Place, but not what I used for my stew. "Hmm. I don't know, Jo Anne, even if I don't use the precooked beef tips, the stew I get from my crockpot is nothing like what you bring in your crockpot." "Honey, I don't COOK it in the crockpot. That's to keep it warm after it's done." She went on to explain that she put the beef tips on the bottom of a 4-quart pressure cooker and then filled the cooker with 8 potatoes and 2 onions which were quartered.
Then, she filled the pot with water and pressured cooked it. Only after she was sure her potatoes were tender did she empty the stew into her crockpot to keep it warm and thicken the broth. That just goes to show there's a little more magic to cooking than knowing the ingredients. We'll miss our tiny, quiet friend following behind her tall soul mate. I doubt any of us will take a bite of a honey bun cake or thick, succulent beef stew without thinking of the petite lady who smiled warmly when we complimented her on how delicious both were. Willie always smiled too before he added up the number of hours she spent making both and how he purchased each of the items she needed the day before.
For some years, Willie was vice-commander of E'ton's Post 2. He was also the veteran, who stood afar from veterans' caskets at funerals and played the sad refrain of "Taps" on his bugle. Most probably didn't notice the tiny white-haired lady sitting close-by in a big black truck watching passers-by and keeping an eye on Willie.
It was only after hundreds of refrains that Willie had to pass on his bugle as he relied more and more on his cane. Willie had been a big-rig driver, especially for Dr. Pepper for many years. Each year, as the Legion guys made plans for the annual Memorial Day Services and picnic they sponsored to feed the Honor Guard and those in attendance afterwards, Willie said he would ask Mr. Hoover for a donation of drinks. That would be Leslie Hoover, who decades earlier was a freshman in the first class I taught at MHS. Mr. Hoover has always been
most generous for our veterans' programs.
Willie would pick up the liters, drop them off at our house (always with a reminder to return the shells to Mr. Hoover). If we asked Willie if he could help on a project, he always said, "Will if I'm able. Let me check with Jo Anne and I'll get back with ya." I don't know why he said that because she always replied, "Whatever he wants to do." I think it was the strong, Christian love they had for each other for 66 ½ years. Both are long-time members of Bethlehem Christian Church, where Willie is a deacon. We'll say good-bye to Jo Anne there. No more, "I'll call you" or "See you next month."
Life changes in one slow second for those who lose a spouse or child. For Willie and Jo Anne, this was true a dozen years ago on March 18th when they lost their son William Anthony. Parents who lose a child have a special union with others who live with that grief. Willie has seen much grief in many forms in his lifetime. He was a medic on the front lines in Korea. He watched planes crash on the runway and countless soldiers arrive mangled or dead.
It must be impossible for soldiers to put so many horrendous scenes from their minds during the daylight or darkness. Yet, all of life's good and bad moments combine to create the person we become. Willie's moments and his faith have made him stronger. Losses don't make us weak; they make us sad. This big guy is a very rare individual whom we adore.
I read a passage somewhere on the internet about our responses when people don't know exactly what to say but feel they must ask us "how you doin'" after a loss. They haven't been where we are if they are actually inquiring if we're over it yet. Our response become a rote one we learn to repeat. Even when our lips utter, "Fine. Thanks," our eyes tell a different story, our hearts sings a different tune, and our souls continue to weep. We are never "fine" again. Not since that one second which seemed to last forever.
