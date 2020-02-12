Good Morning Hopkins County. It has been raining all night and continues at this very moment to just pour down however, it is still a beautiful day. Just think according to Phil the Ground Hog (can’t spell his first name), spring will be six weeks early. I am ready.
Mark your calendars for Feb. 17, at 11:45 a.m. at the White Plains Senior Citizens Building. Our monthly program, and dinner will be observed once more.
It will be a great one. Retiring Circuit Judge James C. Brantley will be our guest speaker. Some of the topics the Judge will speak on, Plea Bargaining, Probation, and Mediation in our legal system.
I hope he will give us a few of his hunting exploits. The Judge and his sons do a lot of hunting. The menu will be Baked Chicken, Bread, & Drinks all provided by the host, we do ask that you bring a vegetable, salad or a dessert. The Devotional will be giver by my old buddy Rev Leon Smith Free blood pressure checks provided by Hillside Villa Nursing Home. My dear friend Lainie Brinkley will be doing the checking. If you need more info, call Spencer Brewer 270-754-9317 or 270-543-5326.
Meet the Champs the South Hopkins Dance CatsI have a very special article I want you to read. My beautiful granddaughter Kali Adams is a member of the South Hopkins Middle Schools Dance Team “The Dance Cats” coached by Whitney Perdue.
The team is made up of these members, Cameran McGuire, Molllie Cothran, Brooklayn Hibbs, Maddy Littlepage, Keenan Parker, Khloe Lamb, Josslyn Doyle, Kiraa Corron, Emilee Oakley, Ella Brandon, Lynsey Mense, Sadie Duncan and Kali Adams.
The team has taken all first places this year. Competitions are as follows: WKAC 9th consecutive win. The Balentine Classic Grand Champs, Crown Classic NDA Nashville, UDA Seviefville Refion 2 Grand Champs in all. They recently received a bid to the state championships March 1st. I just want this team and their wonderful parents, grandparents, and super coach to know just how proud we are here in White Plains in the South End of Hopkins County of this outstanding group of young ladies. You all make us very proud and Kali you just make me want to shout. Go Cats! Love you little girl.
These girls their coach, mothers and grandmothers and even their dads and grandfathers work so very hard each year to give this group of strong beautiful young ladies the opportunity to preform and compete in the sport of DANCE.
If you don’t think of dance as a sport, then you need to go watch these girls from our very own South Hopkins Middle School do their things.
It is very exciting to see the control and skill that they exert in each performance. If you are looking for a fine group of young people to support get behind these girls and just watch them make you proud. Drop me a line at lionnoelhardwick@gmail.com, and I will tell you just how you can help them make their journey to the state competition an even better experience for them and their coach and families.
God bless and look for more in a week. Your old buddy Noel E. Hardwick
