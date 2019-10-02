Meet Wrigley. Wrigley is a 1-year-old, 44-pound Shepherd mix and this guy is looking for an active, loving family to call his own! Finding a friend like Wrigley is rare; he's loyal, he's loving, he'll always have your back, and, most importantly, Wrigley is the best cuddler around! Wrigley gets along with other dogs, but prefers to kick back in his kennel and enjoy the evening with some solitude! He plays hard and naps hard, so a guy like Wrigley needs plenty of room to run and a big comfy bed to snooze on! If you're looking for a friend, then look no further -- Wrigley is just the guy for you. Wrigley is negative for heartworms, and ready to start the next chapter of his life -- will you have a part? Adoption fee is $125 which includes DHPL & KC vaccinations, Rabies vaccination, heartworm check, monthly heartworm prevention (until they leave), spay/neuter, and microchip. Application process is still required to adopt a sponsored animal. THERE ARE NO PULL FEES FOR APPROVED RESCUE'S. Meet Aslan, a 3 year old Domestic Shorthair Red/Orange Tabby cat up for adoption at Hopkins County Humane Society! This guy weighs 7 lbs, and is ready to find a calm, laid back home to call his own! Aslan has not yet been tested with other cats, but this can be done upon request! Aslan's gorgeous markings will take your breath away, and his sweet personality will sweep you off your feet in an instant! Adoption fee is $65 which includes Rabies vaccination, spay/neuter, and microchip. Keep up with us, our events, our adoptable animals, etc on our Facebook page under Hopkins County Humane Society. You can also view our adoptable pets on petfinder.com under Hopkins County Humane Society Our adoption facility is located at 2210 Laffoon Trail in Madisonville. We are open to the public Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (we close from 12-1 for lunch). All other days are by appointment only. You can request an adoption application via email hopkinscohs@gmail.com Please call us 270-821-8965 or privately message us with questions.
