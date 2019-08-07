I'd like to begin with a plea for assistance to Earlington's Elementary School Family Services Program. For the past several Janet Nichols and a number of volunteers have been cleaning and reorganizing the trailer next to the school, which houses the busy and much-accessed Family Services Program. They have been collecting clothing and shoes but their new cabinets donated by E'ton City and MCC are bare.
What little food items were left at the end of May have been distributed and they are much in need of food to fill backpacks in two weeks. These are non-perishable items such as small cans or packages of fruit, soup, oats, cereals, peanut butter, crackers, microwave mac & cheese. You get the idea. Also, the personal supplies closet is empty. These are soaps, shampoos, conditioners, toothpaste, toothbrushes, sanitary products, deodorants.
Several E'ton churches have long assisted with these supplies, and we are asking if you could dig a little deeper to help restock the supplies. E'ton city will also have a collection box. You have no idea how badly these items are needed by students and how difficult for Janet and her volunteers to tell a student their shelves are bare. Please help with a donation to EES Family Resource or with extra supplies you might have. If you have a prayer group or organization willing to assist, please do. Janet is also reorganizing her "EES Adopt A Student" Program. If you or your organization would be willing to assist a student with fees or birthday or Christmas gifts, let her know or give me a call.
Janet and her volunteers work untold hours to assist many E'ton students with their special needs. Drop by and take a tour of the Family Resource Section. You will be truly amazed at all they do. They are badly in need of supplies. Come on, guys, take a check by the school office made to EES (Family Resource) or drop by the Dollar Tree and pick up a dozen or so of these items for $12. If you don't want to drive on the new blacktop, drop off what you have at City Hall to Linda, Carolyn or Rachael.
By now, you might have noticed several old burned out houses have been razed and hauled away to make way for cleared lots available for sale by the city for new homes. The two large double doors & back door for the upcoming museum/meeting hall for the city are in the process of being ordered at a cost of over $4,000. Hopefully, this will put an end to whoever keeps breaking in and causing mischief in the building. There are still those who are confused with the two groups -- J.W. Million Reunion Committee and the Purple Waves Preservation Society. The J.W. Million Reunion Committee has been existence for many years. Their objective has been a social one of planning reunions every three years for J.W. Million students. This has involved a parade, various social projects for the weekend and culminating in a banquet with a wonderful program. This month the J.W. Million Committee met and organized a small parade and banquet. They made the decision to change their 3-year reunions to every two years.
In 2016 a new group was formed from the Reunion Committee of a group dedicated to archives of their school, as well as of EHS and ICCS. The J.W. Million committee members that year were Nadine McNeal, Lloyd Hughes, Brenda Martin, Wanda Wilson, and Mayor Arthur Johnson. The spin-off group known as Purple Waves (the name given to the outstanding J.W. Million basketball team) had a dream that many in both the black and community felt was unattainable. The historical group headed by CEO/USAF Lt Col Mary Woolridge (EHS '72/now of Texas/Tx nurse practitioner) and President the Rev. Glenda Waide and several others began a lengthy project of getting recognized by the Commonwealth of Ky and federal government.
At the same time, the Purple Waves Society began a joint cooperation with the city of E'ton for two plots of land, one housing an old church slated for demolition. Members of the Society appeared several times before the council to explain their intentions in restoring the building to house rare artifacts from E'ton schools and students. At one of the meetings, they presented a letter in which they stated, "J.W. Million School has a rich heritage that we would be proud to put up against any school in the commonwealth in terms of excellence and mentoring of teachers with many successful students with a fierce loyalty to their school and instructors."
They stated the successful renovated of the building could be accomplished and would preserve any E'ton history for generations to come. Members of the J.W. Million reunion committee attended stating they were not interested in adding the major undertaking to their reunion project but would assist in however they could. Therefore, there are two groups associated with J.W. Million School -- one handles the many social aspects of a weekend reunion and the other the major undertaking of transforming a building designated for demolition into a beautiful, historical E'ton museum and meeting center. Each group hand worthwhile projects involving J.W. Million School, but the two groups are separate with different objective. There has been much confusion in the community and most individuals are not aware of the difference in the two. Several of the members of J.W. Million are also members of the Purple Waves, but these are separate organizations with different agendas. Here is an attempt to explain the difference.
Around 2016, the Hopkins Co Historical Society offered to work with E'ton to apply for a much-sought-after Ky Historical Society plaque denoting the contributions to county/state history of the J.W. Million School and Professor Lester Mimms, longtime coach and principal of MHS and EHS. The process of gaining these Ky plaques are lengthy and complicated and are often not granted on the first submissions. This one was.
The fee of around $3,000 was covered by the county historical society. Members of the committee working on requirements for the plaque were Carl Veazey (Co. Historian/Hop Co Hist. Soc), Ann Gipson (E'ton councilwoman/Hop Co Hist. Soc), Lt Col. Woolridge, & the Rev. Wade. It was at the unveiling ceremony for the double-sided plaque that Mayor Arthur Johnson presented the two deeds to the newly organized Purple Waves Preservation Society. The deeds were accepted by Lt. Col. Woolridge and the Rev. Waide. Several months later at a city council meeting Deputy Jailer Jerry Duvall mentioned to me following a meeting that crews from the Hop. Co. Jail Community Special Projects might be able to help roof the building.
The crews were awesome and completed the roof and eave siding in a few weeks. The Purple Waves Society, in the past three years have held raffles, applied for funds from numerous organizations, sponsored an amazing variety show with Darryl Van Leer, and held several membership drives. New windows were installed (at a cost of over $4,000) by various individuals or groups sponsoring "a" window and earning their almost $500 per window with projects or pledges, most of which have been honored. Other individuals are coming forward to take up the slack of those who did not honor their pledges.
The completion of the outside work concludes Phase I of the reconstruction, and new and larger project have been begun for Phase 2 to begin in the fall. A Purple Waves Presentation Society membership drive has begun as of August. If you would like to help on Phase 2 with a donation of any size or with an associate/annual membership of $36 per year or a lifetime membership of $500, send your gift payable to Purple Waves Society, PO Box 142, E'ton 42410. Treasurer is Theresa Qualls (EHS '74). So, there you have it, guys. The family resource center greatly needs our help with food and personal supplies. I've listed some of the items and how you can get these to the Center. The Purple Waves Society can use your assistance with funds to begin Phase 2 on the inside.
They have volunteers for the labor but need help with building supplies. I did ask, and they are keeping the baptistry, stage and rails. They appreciate assistance received by local churches, organizations and individuals. Be a part of helping our city gain a museum and meeting area. Drive by and see the beautiful masonry repair and roofing and windows completed. God is Good. I am thankful for each person who has helped take on this "highly unlikely" dream which shows positive signs of fruitarian. Projects do not get done without our help. We need positivism, not negativism. Action, not watching from afar.
