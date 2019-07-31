The recent sultry days and nights brought back memories of childhood BAC (Before Air Conditioning). In the early 50s in late afternoon when "things cooled down a bit," neighborhood kids put a net across the street and played badminton. Then East Main wasn't one way. The post office was still downtown across from numerous parking meters.
Cars never speeded up our street because townspeople knew kids would likely be playing there. Patient drivers slowed down even more and stopped until we moved one end of our net to the non-hilly side. Strangely enough, that happened less than 10 times per game. "Stay out of the street" wasn't an expression we heard a great deal. In our small town, kids played games on a number of streets. Others (mostly guys) played baseball in the "hollow" below the grade
school or basketball at the grade school yard.
My brother was one of those who played after school until dusk. We all knew our mom insisted on each of us being in the house and sitting at the table for supper. No excuses. My brother Liggett was usually, as the oldest, the last one in. We could hear him and whoever he'd been playing with laughing and bouncing the basketball coming down the sidewalk. E'ton had three diverse school during those early years-- Immaculate Conception School (shortened to the Catholic School) on "the hill," the JBAM grades & EHS on Day, and then J.W. Million across town.
The specific school we attended was ordained at our births. We knew most students at each but knew that depending on which school we attended our lives were different. We knew nothing about what went on at the other two schools. For many of the guys, basketball was their lives. The sport didn't stop when the 2:35 bell rang. It continued in the many basketball courts around town. Yellowjackets were not allowed to play against J.W. Million's Purple Waves. An EHS student rarely attended a Million game or vice-versa. However, no one told the guys who they could play with after school. My brother often spent the evening playing on the outside court at the grade school up the street.
Jr. Eaves, a Million player, was often one of those at the grade school. Both schools had stand-out teams each year. James Larmouth at EHS and Professor Lester Mimms at Million. Only four blocks physically separated the schools, but society enforced stricter social requirements. That is until the 2nd semester of 1964 when schools were combined at another "hill."
Then something magical happened. Within three years, the united teams became unbeatable in the commonwealth. With the assistance of coaches Bob Fox and David Jenkins and the training of Coach Mimms, the guys became a once-in-a-lifetime team, who made magic of their own. What neither EHS nor Million were able to do on their own seemed child's play to the combination. And these guys put E'ton on the map.
Somehow, we never seem to tire of watching a rerun of the game or of rehashing it for hours. First Health has even had that "final basket" painted on the outside of their building. It's a nice gesture for future generations, but for those around in '67 that two-point play is seared into our memories.
Still, sometimes on sultry, humid evenings, I think I hear Junior and my brother laughing and bouncing the basketball back and forth strolling down East Main. It's strange how extreme weather, familiar smells and certain songs plays tricks with our minds. Cold icy streets remind me of sleds racing down the highest spot in town (Clark Hill). If I close my eyes, the odor of musky books finds me in the school library with Miss Fern Stokes frowning at us and standing with that so-well-known stance of hands on her hips.
The sizzle of hot grease in a pan of frying chicken takes me back to my grandfathers and my mouth waters waiting for a taste of chicken or squirrel with gravy and lots of "real" hot, buttered creamed potatoes…and always white beans and crusty cornbread with newly churned butter and fresh milk with specks of thick cream floating at the top.
Most of the grandchildren spent summer days on the farm. A few spent many our summer nights in one of the three upstairs' bedrooms, usually sleeping in the same room. Our favorite was what my grandmother called the doghouse, an area only big enough to shove a full bed into at the head of the stairs. The doghouse had two windows, which in summer were opened in the evenings to either let hot air out or a hoped-for rare breeze in.
If we weren't caught, those lucky enough to be allowed the bed there could put our elbows on the windowsills and listen to the whippoorwills repeat their names. Or watch the summer lightening expose white clouds hidden in the dark sky. Or hear the cicadas playing a familiar song scraping their legs together. Or if we were quiet, barely hear the whistle of a steam engine as it passed over the railroad crossing in town. And we were quiet because the bed at the foot of the stairs cradled our grandfather. Woe to us if we giggled loud enough to wake him. We never knew what the "woe" would be because that event never happened. Or if it did, he never let on.
My grandfather worked long hours as a miner and farmer and still managed most of the cleaning and cooking. My grandmother hated housework and preferred to work in the field or play touch football with her grandsons. My "Daddy Bill" was a tall, thin man, who seldom spoke unless one of his three sons visited or my grandmother's cousin and her Gamblin family from up the road dropped by on Sunday afternoons or one of his older grandsons visited after they returned from the Army or Navy.
Daughters didn't seem to rank as high in those days. Men seemed to beam with a strange masculine pride when sons or grandsons were around. My cousins John and Rick Thorpe have memories of our grandfather's playful laughter at milking when my grandfather's large hands flipped a cow's tit up to spray the boys with warm milk. One of most precious memories was after I asked him if he would teach me to milk.
He narrowed his eyes as if pondering my request then nodded for me to come closer to where he sat on his milking stool. He sat me on his lap and gently placed my tiny hands on two of the cow's tits. He placed my thumb and index fingers closer to her utter and showed me how to pump the other three fingers to push out the warm milk, which splashed into the bucket. "Hmm, not so hard," I thought until my palms began to cramp from unused muscles. When I slacked in my job, he gently lifted me to the ground and explained the old cow couldn't wait on me. He said softly, "We don't want to keep her waiting long or we might cause her pain. I'll finish her. You run back to the house." I didn't run. I strutted. That was probably the longest conversation we'd had, but it was a wonderful memory. I think of an oft-quoted verse from Proverbs 17:6--"Grandchildren are the crown of old men. And the glory of sons is their fathers."
So maybe, I don't mind a few evenings when the heat and humidity discomfort me because they allow precious memories to overwhelm me. And these momentary reflections are worth an uncomfortable night. I love Luke's (2:19) description of how Mary "treasured up all things, pondering them in her heart." My memories too are stored treasures that I often recall and ponder in my heart as I have done tonight during what my grandfather called summer lightening.
