The flu bug is still sticking around and many area schools have cancelled classes. Frequent hand washing is the best way to prevent illness. Get plenty of sleep and drink a lot of liquids to prevent dehydration. Chicken noodle soup is a good food to have in the pantry. Healthy tips to follow: avoid contact with those who are sick, shaking hands, touching doors, remote controls, computers or phones that you share. Lysol and sanitizing wipes are good friends to help prevent spreading illness.
WHS NEWS:
Special congratulations to Eli Vincent on winning the Hopkins Co. Spelling Bee for elementary and middle school students. He won by correctly spelling the word, incompatible, over 10 other top school spellers.
Congratulations to Dylan Beringer and his Band Director, David Moss. They have been invited to participate in the 41st Annual UT Martin High School and Jr. High School Honor Band Festival Concert in Martin, TN. Dylan is in the 7th grade at WHS.
Congratulations to Ava McCord and Chloe Rawlins on their wins at the MNHHS Maroon Classic Archery Tournament. Ava placed 1st with a score of 259 and Chole placed 3rd with a 248, out of 69 elementary girls.
Congratulations to the WHS Cheerleaders and Lady Cardinals Dance Team on their wins at the HCCHS High Voltage Valentine Classic. The cheer team won 2nd place for their routine and the Spirit Award for sportsmanship. The dance team won 3rd place in the small pom division and Jaycee Scott won 1st place in solo hip hop. Kylee Ramage won 1st place in solo jazz, representing Stellar Dance Studio.
Rose Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church is still accepting donations for their Be Kind Signs. For more info, call Sister Becky at 270-978-3328.
Remember to keep our veterans at the Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center (WKVC) in your prayers. I know they would appreciate a visit or card from you or your organization to thank them for their service and on special holidays. Send mail to WKVC, 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413. For info call 270-322-9087.
Volunteers are always needed at Common Garments Ministry and Elizabeth’s House in Nebo. Contact Anna Beth Parish for info at 270-249-0008 or 270-871-5887 (cell). The store is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Donations are needed for toiletries, paper towels and toilet paper. The Nebo Royalty encourages you to support our community service projects.
Upcoming Community Events
Check my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of events and photos.
Feb.12-15: National Farm Machinery Show & Tractor Pull, KY Exposition Center, Louisville.
Feb. 14: Happy Valentines Day!
Feb. 15: Spaghetti Dinner, 6 p.m. at Rose Creek CP Church. Info 270-978-3328.
Feb. 22: Frozen Relay For Life Pageant. Call 270-399-1578 for info.
March 2: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public.
April 6-10: Spring Break!
Special Nebo Royalty birthday greetings this week go to Kamyrn Asher Green and AJ Ratliff. Kamyrn will turn 7 on Feb. 5. She is the 2018 Young Miss Nebo. AJ will turn 8 on Feb. 9. She is the reigning Petite Miss Nebo Relay and Petite Little Miss Kentucky.
Special birthday greetings go to my dad, Herman Vincent who will celebrate his 93rd birthday on Feb. 11. He is a WWII Veteran and retired farmer.
Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Feb. 5-11
Fri. Feb. 7: Kristen Denton.
Sun. Feb. 9: Elaine Capps.
Mon. Feb. 10: Leigh Ann Adkins Jackson.
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones this week: Feb. 5-11
Get Well prayers are needed for Louise Riggs, Randa Lynn, Dustin Ray, Dorothy Shoulders, Emma Lear, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, Ron Wilson, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes. Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters. Please add a special prayer for all the relief workers, linemen and volunteers who are assisting with disaster efforts.
We lost George Martin, Mary Lou Wilson and several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families. I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc.
You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
