August sneaked in during a break from sultry days. Soon fall will soon be upon us and time for flu injections. "The flu" of one type or other seems to insert itself in different ways in my life. I hated the first weeks of school as it meant someone from the health department would be around to give injections. One year we lined up from A to Z and the next year from Z to A. I had nightmares the day before "shot day" and afterward my arm ached for what seemed like a week.
Little macho boys felt they were hysterical when they sneaked behind you, doubled up their fists and tapped you on the injection site. The shots probably weren't for flu, but for this or that communicable disease. One year we were required smallpox vaccinations. Oh wow! I usually "caught" every disease anyone brought to school- measles, whooping cough, scarlatina, mumps, flu. In '66 when I was in college, my best friend died of the Hong Cong flu during a fatal outbreak.
I hated cold weather, bronchitis and flu season. I preferred a warm fireplace, quiet and hot chocolate. During flu season, I am often reminded of a story my maternal grandmother May Wilson Byrd wrote about in the early 1900s. She was only able to attend public school to around the 3rd grade but was a prolific writer. As a storyteller she could keep us young'uns enthralled and silent. We never dared interrupt with a question. She had two brothers, a husband Jess and son Ronald, who were ICRR engineers. Naturally, many of her stories dealt with living near the tracks and railroad crews.
One story involved a flu epidemic around the time of WW I (1917-19) when the flu struck the crew hard. I have wondered if her "flu" stories were during the time the Spanish Flu killed up to 50-100 million worldwide. The narrative (and spelling) is hers; the area was near Caneyville or Short Creek in rural Grayson County.
"When the flu struck our railroad crew, they was a bad flood. Our man had to be out sandbagging the tracks. I went to the bunk cars to see about the sick men. They was 10 bad sick. I had to stay with them. I was ready to have a baby. All I could do when one died was I would try to 'straighten' him out. Fred Casey got away from me and died on the road trying to get to town. He was just a kid. I layed out four dead.
The supervisor and train master came along and cleaned up the car. Nothing they could do. So they left. Then when they was giving out medals up in Chicago, this same man that was given the medals was the one that clump up in the car and saw me waiting on the men. He asked if Mrs. Wilson was living and where she was. He sent me a medal, a green diamond with a real diamond in the center. They both burnt up (when my house burnt). They was trying times on the railroad in World War I. You couldn't get men. I went two or three trips to Alabama and got men but as soon as they got a good meal or two they would quit.
My husband Jess was foreman and my sister enlaw would put on men's clothes all hours in the night and go out and help fix broken rails in 1917 at ten below zero. I froze my hands and feet. Poor old Ben Campbell helped us. I can prove all this by his wife and my sister enlaw and Bud Vincent and Avery Gaither. He was flagman when I flagged the soldier trains. Sounds like a fairy tale but I can
find lots of railroaders as old as I am to prove it by."
My grandmother told many stories about the railroad. Many of them she wrote in 5x7" notebooks in the evenings before she went to bed. I'm not sure why she penned so many stories of her early life, and as children we were fascinated by her many adventures. She usually gave names to her characters and described them in detail as she did her Biblical characters when telling us Bible stories. Until tonight I never thought to research the names of individuals she often talked about. For some reason, this evening I jotted down a few of the railroader's names from her and put their names and approximate ages on ancestry.
I quickly found Avery Clay Gather, Caneyville IC RR worker, who soon after her story left Grayson County for Camp Zachary Taylor and other adventures in WW I. His WW I record describes him as stout, medium height, dark haired, brown eyes. Avery died at 65 in 1959 and was buried in Kelly Cemetery near where my grandmother lived in the early 1900s. I have been to that cemetery many times. The next time my sister and I visit, I'll tell him one of her stories. I could find little about her Fred Casey, I found several in Spring Lick including a Henry Casey, who were farmers who worked for the IC RR. Several of the Casey family I found at McCandless Cemetery near Spring Lick. My grandmother' s parents and siblings are also buried in this small, haunted cemetery, which hangs onto the side of a hill. When we were small, my mom would load us kids in the back of an old brown Nash Rambler with my grandmother in the passenger's side, and we were off to McCandless for a full day.
But, "never, never," my grandmother used to warn us, "ever be here after dusk. They don't bury people here anymore because of the 'haints. Now they bury their dead across that little stream there.' " We were impressionable and believed every warning she uttered. She had a unusual, stern look and shook her finger to emphasize every word. "You youngin's, get back to this car before dusk."
Several of her "people" had no stones, but she would walk down each row and identify who was where, who was "good" people and who was "born mean." "T'wernt no extra money for stones then,' she'd explain, as if we hadn't heard the stories of how dirt poor they were many times. "Some had a plain ole rock or a wood cross," she'd continue, "but those went a long while ago."
On one trip that remains in my memory, I remember my mom opening the trunk to lay out a late lunch of fried chicken, cold biscuits and a gallon jug of sweet tea. My grandmother was a great cook. Even cold, her chicken would almost melt in your mouth. I didn't care what she gave us to eat as long as it's wasn't one of those dandelion salads she said she used to collect for her kids when her beans and taters ran low.
While the chicken bones and crumbs were being cleaned up and shook from the cotton tablecloth my grandmother always carried in her picnic basket, the two instructed us to "go on and play for a while ... but don't step on the graves." (I'm still careful about that.) We played for some time and tried to read the faded print on some of the brown stones until my mom whistled for us. It was the way she always called us home by putting her index and little finger on her lip and causing a loud, shrill whistle, which could be heard for several blocks.
Each of us kids knew to immediately stop what we were doing and head home. This late afternoon my brother and I were on the back edge of the graveyard. We didn't notice how quickly the sun was sinking over the hill as if a giant fist was scrapping along the light and moving it across that creek. "Hurry," my brother shouted, as he ran off and left me staring across the creek, wondering how the sky had gotten dark so fast. A mist had begun to rise around the stones. It covered my feet and small brown sandals. "Wait," I yelled. "Don't let the haint grab you," he laughed back at me.
I started to run but couldn't see where to step as a breeze swirled the thick leaves up into the mist. As I was near the large dead tree leaning toward the road on the edge of the incline, I stumbled. My sandal had gotten tangled in one of the many dead branches beneath the leaves. I could feel long thin fingers on a decayed hand pulling on my foot and holding me there. I twisted my leg until my foot was free. I didn't look back until I was safely in the back seat of the ole Rambler. "Told you kids not to doddle at dusk," my grandmother mumbled without turning her head around. My mom reached over to turn the key in the ignition before I breathed a sigh of relief.
As she twisted the steering wheel to circle back toward home, I turned my lowered head slightly and raised my eyes to catch a last glimpse of the noxious tree, now merely shadows with long arms waving, reaching toward me. Home was a safe haven for us. Every child and adult should have at least one place where they feel safe. No cages, no guards, no scary places with unknown dangers to mar neither day nor night. A sanctuary where you are forever out of the reach of long arms of tall, bare, noxious trees and clawing roots from below "the gates of Hades" my grandmother would vividly describe.
Too often, we think about those gates rather than focusing on the pearly ones. My Mamaw Byrd told stories of each to wet our imaginations which we remember after three-quarters of a century as if she had been sitting at the bottom of our beds yesterday. "All rite, jist one more story, then go to sleep." Sleep? Who could sleep without drawing one of our mom's handmade quilts over our still-damp curls? But what I wouldn't give for "just one more."
