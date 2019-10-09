Chuck is a 6-month-old, 43-pound Boxer mix who is up for adoption at Hopkins County Humane Society! Chuck was brought in as a stray with his brother, Marvin, who has since been adopted leaving poor Chuck all by himself! Chuck is a happy-go-lucky, playful guy and loves to run around in the dog park with other dogs! He's great with kids of all ages, and would love a home with a big yard to play in, lay in, and grow old in! If Chuck sounds like the perfect guy for you, contact HCHS Today. October is HALF-PRICE adoption month, making Chuck's adoption fee $62.50. This includes DHPL & KC vaccinations, rabies vaccination, heartworm check, monthly heartworm prevention (while in our care), spay/neuter, and microchip. Meet Halo, a 12-week old Domestic Shorthair kitten up for adoption at the Humane Society! Halo is a super sweet girl, and is always seeking someone to cuddle up with! This girl loves everyone she meets, and is absolutely a joy to be around. Halo will brighten up even the darkest days, and bring sunshine into your life! Contact HCHS to adopt today! October is HALF-PRICE adoption month, making Halo's adoption fee $32.50, which includes Rabies vaccination, spay/neuter, and microchip. THERE ARE NO PULL FEE'S FOR APPROVED RESCUE'S! Keep up with us, our events, our adoptable animals, etc on our Facebook page under Hopkins County Humane Society. You can also view our adoptable pets on petfinder.com under Hopkins County Humane Society! Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @hchs_adopt. Our adoption facility is located at 2210 Laffoon Trail in Madisonville. We are open to the public Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (we close from 12-1 for lunch)! All other days are by appointment only. You can request an adoption application via email: hopkinscohs@gmail.com. Please call us 270-821-8965 or private message us with questions.
