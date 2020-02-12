The Russian National Ballet comes back to the Glema. During the U.S. Bank Family Series show, the ballet will present “Sleeping Beauty,” Friday, Feb. 21.
Sleeping Beauty, by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, is a ballet in a prologue and three acts. The score was completed in 1889 and is the second of his three ballets. The premiere performance took place at the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg on January 15, 1890. The work has become one of the classical repertoire’s most famous ballets.
The Russian National Ballet has been bringing timeless ballet classics to the stages of North America since 1999. Founded in Moscow during the transitional period of Perestroika in the late 1980s, the company used their new-found creative freedom, influenced by the political movement, to invigorate the tradition of Russian Ballet with new developments in dance from around the world.
In 1994, the legendary Bolshoi principal dancer Elena Radchenko was selected by Presidential decree to assume the first permanent artistic directorship of the company. Ms. Radchenko, the founder of the Russian National Ballet, focused on upholding the grand national tradition of the major Russian ballet works and developing new talents throughout Russia, with a repertory of virtually all of the great full works which continue to enlighten, inspire, and entertain audiences across the continent.
With a solid knowledge of classical ballet and character dance, combined with vast performance experience, a strong will and infinite dedication to the art of ballet, the company gained notoriety, respect, and a following of audiences around the world.
“Each company tours as a smaller group, because one of our goals is to reach audiences in smaller places, not just large cities,” said Radchenko. “We wish to give people the opportunity to experience classical Russian ballet, one of Russia’s great cultural heritage as passed down to us through the ages.”
The performances of “The Russian National Ballet Theatre” and “Moscow Festival Ballet” are enjoyed and praised by critics and audiences throughout the world.
“To stimulate modern viewer interest and need for the art of Russian classical ballet is a main task of our team,” said Radchenko.
Bill Uaytni, a critic for the Los Angeles Times said in his column, “A great school allows artists to brilliantly demonstrate their skills; genuine ‘joie de vivre,’ a combination of typical and classical dances, the Russians managed to ignite our coddled, spoiled audience. This we have seen for the first time!”
The US Bank Family Special Russian National Ballet in Sleeping Beauty is at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts.
Tickets are $28 (main floor front), $23 (main floor rear), $18 (balcony) All students & children: half-price. They can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 207-821-2787 or online at Glemacenter.org (no fees attached) or in-person M-F, 9:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.
