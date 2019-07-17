July 17
Senior Bingo Luncheon11 am-2 pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421.
Growing Herbs Series 12 pm-1 pm
Where: Hopkins Co. Extension Office, 75 Cornwall Dr., Madisonville
Interested in learning how to grow different kinds of herbs indoors or outdoors? Then come to this free lunch class series where we go into detail on how to grow, care for, and maintain basil, oregano, and thyme. Light lunch is provided. RSVP to the Extension Office at (270) 821-3650.
July 18
Madisonville Miners vs. Paducah Chiefs 7:05 pm
Where: Elmer Kelley Stadium, Madisonville City Park, 755 Park Ave.
Join us as the Madisonville Miners play the Paducah Chiefs at Elmer Kelley Stadium. The game begins at 7:05 pm and the admission is $5 per person. Children 12 & under are free admission. 270-821-4171
July 19
Friday Night Live6 pm-10 pm
Where: Downtown Madisonville
Join us downtown in The Best Town on Earth for exciting live music, food and craft vendors, an expanded Kids Zone, local talent on the West End Stage and so much more! Grand Funk Railroad will headline the July 19 Friday Night Live.
Madisonville Miners vs. Muhlenberg Co. Stallions 7:05 pm
Where: Elmer Kelley Stadium, Madisonville City Park, 755 Park Ave.
Buy a ticket to this Madisonville Miners game, and you'll hit a summer fun home run! Don't miss the Miners as they play the Muhlenberg County Stallions at Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park. Admission is $5 per person; children 12 and under get in free. 270-821-4171
July 20
Madisonville Miners vs. Fulton Railroaders 7:05 pm
Where: Elmer Kelley Stadium, Madisonville City Park, 755 Park Ave.
Batter up! Nothing's finer than summer baseball in Madisonville, Kentucky. Watch the Madisonville Miners play the Fulton Railroaders at Elmer Kelley Stadium in the Madisonville City Park. Admission is $5 per person; children 12 and under get in free. 270-821-4171
July 24
Senior Bingo Luncheon 11 am-2 pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421.
July 26
71st Annual Dawson Springs Barbecue Festival 6 pm-10 pm
Where: Dawson Springs Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs
If you love barbecue, don't miss the 71st annual Dawson Springs Barbecue Festival! Buy barbecue by the pound or plate at the Dawson Springs Community Center and spend some time playing games at the street festival.
July 29
Summer Gardening Series 5:30 pm-6:30 pm
Where: Hopkins Co. Extension Office, 75 Cornwall Dr., Madisonville
Come check out this class where we talk about the plant genus Tillandsia, otherwise known as air plants. We will talk about growing different kinds of air plants, as well as general care and maintenance. You will even get to take an air plant home for free! Space is limited. RSVP to the Extension Office at (270) 821-3650.
July 31
Senior Bingo Luncheon 11am-2 pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421.
Aug. 2
Friday Night Live 6pm - 10pm
Where: Downtown Madisonville
Join us downtown in The Best Town on Earth for exciting live music, food and craft vendors, an expanded Kids Zone, local talent on the West End Stage and so much more! Sister Sledge will headline the Aug. 2 Friday Night Live.
Aug. 3
First Saturday of the Month Hike 7:45pm - 9pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
The Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park naturalist will lead a free hike on the first Saturday of each month. Winter hikes will focus on rock formations, sunsets, and landscapes glistening with ice and snow. Enjoy native wildflowers blooming during the spring hikes and take a break from the heat during evening summer hikes. Don't miss the fall hikes to see the changing color of the forest.
Hikes vary from half-mile to 3-miles, with easy to moderate terrain. Wear proper clothing and bring your own water, snacks, and hiking stick. This hike is not recommended for children under the age of 5. Well-socialized, leashed dogs are welcome on the hike. Hiking sticks are available for purchase in the park's gift shop. For more information, call (270) 797-3421.
Aug. 4
Monarchs in Mexico: Flowers in the Air 2 pm - 4 pm
Where: Mahr Park Arboretum, 642 Nebo Road, Madisonville
Tavia Cathcart Brown, Executive Director of Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve in Goshen, Ky., is a highly-regarded lecturer, educator, writer, and photographer. Tavia shares her love for plants and butterflies at every opportunity and will share her recent trip to Mexico where the Monarch butterflies winters. She is also the host, writer, and garden consultant of KET's "Kentucky's Secret Garden."
Aug. 7
Senior Bingo Luncheon11am-2 pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 p.m. and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421
Aug. 10-11
11th Annual Madisonville Disc Golf Open
Where: City Park/Mahr Park, 755 Park Avenue Ct/642 Nebo Road, Madisonville
Hopkins County Tourism and Convention Commission presents the 11th Annual Madisonville Disc Golf Open, taking place on August 10th-11th, 2019. For those in the USDGC Qualifier divisions (Pro, Advanced, Advanced Masters): 2 rounds at MAHR PARK, 1 round at CITY PARK. For those in other divisions (Advanced 50+, intermediate, recreational): 2 rounds at CITY PARK, 1 round at MAHR PARK.
On-site registration is on Friday from 2 PM - 6 PM & Saturday from 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. at City Park. Draw doubles at City Park on Friday, Aug. 9th at 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 14
Senior Bingo Luncheon 11am-2 pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421
Aug. 21
Senior Bingo Luncheon 11am-2 pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421.
Aug. 26
Summer Gardening Series 5:30 pm-6:30 pm
Where: Hopkins Co. Extension Office, 75 Cornwall Dr., Madisonville
Come to this workshop and learn how to start your very own terrarium. We will discuss what plants are good for terrariums and how to care for and maintain a healthy terrarium environment. Every participant will construct and take home a terrarium! Space is limited. RSVP to the Extension Office at (270) 821-3650.
