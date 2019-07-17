Left: Meet Layla. She is a 1 year-old husky/shep. mix. She weighs 46 pounds and can't wait to find her furever home. Adoption fee is $125 which includes DHPL & KC vaccinations, rabies vaccination, heartworm check, monthly heartworm prevention (while in our care), spay/neuter, and microchip. There are no pull fees for approved rescues.
Right: Say hello to Ruth, a 2 year-old Tabby, and if this girl's beautiful eyes don't make you swoon then her amazing personality will! Ruth needs a loving family to call her own, and we guarantee she will show you more love than you'll know what to do with. Ruth is a great girl who deserves a great family - will that be you? Adoption fee is $65 which includes Rabies vaccination, spay/neuter, and microchip.
w
Keep up with us, our events, our adoptable animals, etc on our Facebook page under Hopkins County Humane Society. You can also view our adoptable pets on petfinder.com under Hopkins County Humane Society. Our adoption facility is located at 2210 Laffoon Trail in Madisonville. We are open to the public Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (we close from 12-1 for lunch). All other days are by appointment only. You can request an adoption application via email: hopkinscohs@gmail.com. Please call us 270-821-8965 with any questions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.