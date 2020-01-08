Hi, I'm Ashley. I am the Adult Programming and Marketing Coordinator at HCMPL, and I'd like to share with you our services, programs and special events going on this month.
Keep reading for more information on happenings this month at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library. We have lots in store for January.
Winter is here with an icy blast, and with it our annual Snowman Contest. Your snowmen entry deadline is Saturday, Jan. 11 at 3:30 p.m. Voting will take place the week of Jan. 13th-18th, and our winners will be announced on Monday, Jan. 20. Come by the library to get a registration page and a list of rules. If you have any more questions, call and talk to Shanna or me at 270-825-2680.
Join our Technology Coordinator Mance Chappell for Tech Programs coming on select Thursdays. More info and dates to be announced soon.
Calling all gamers. Board Game Night is Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. Families, singles -- all ages are welcome. Choose from our Board Game Library or bring your own.
Tuesday Jan. 28 at 4 p.m., will be our next meeting of the Chess Club. We've had a
steady number and a great group of all ages and all skill levels. We'd love to see you join us. After our two-month break for the holidays, I know there are some of you ready to get your game on.
Shanna is still shaking up Story Time, which now meets every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Night Time Story Time meets every Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. Bring your children to join Shanna for crafts, wiggles, songs and of course, fun books.
Calling all Master Builders. Lego Club meets every Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. Let your imagination soar and come build with us. All ages welcome.
Lastly, HCMPL would like to remind the community that as of Oct. 1 of 2019, you must have your library card number to check out materials or use any library service. If you do not have your card or remember your number, please come to the library to get a new one.
