Piano Recital

Piano students of Frances Beshear recently performed in Recital at Greater Lighthouse Pentecostal Church. Music selections included Christmas, classical and Disney. Pictured are, front row, Elite Mallory, Kylie Watkins, Audriana Hardin, Elin Akers, Kalysta Pryor, Eric Blake and Alivia Lindsey. Second row includes, Janessa Mallory and Koah Bennett. Third row students are Abigail Lindsey, Katelyn Rodgers, Justin Rodgers, Emily Mallory, Issac Williams and Kaesin Bennett.
Submitted photo
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.