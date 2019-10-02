Good morning, Dawson Springs. Our Panthers are heading into fall break next week, but first, the weekend features two can't-miss events.
The Dawson Springs Independent Schools FRYSC will be hosting their annual Volunteer Recognition Breakfast on Friday morning at 9 a.m. in the Hard Work Café at DSHS. Volunteers from the 2018-19 school year have received invitations to attend the morning meal that will be held in their honor. The highlight of the Volunteer Breakfast is the presentation of the "big check," which represents how much money volunteers saved our school system last school year. Thank you to all who give selflessly to make Dawson Springs the place to be. We appreciate your Panther pride.
The Dawson Springs Marching Panther Band will compete in their final field show
of the season on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville. Saturday's contest will be hosted by Christian County High School. Hopkinsville is only about 45 minutes from our hometown, so going to cheer on our band should be at the top of your to-do list for Saturday. There is a new, creative force at the helm with Mrs. Jennifer Fox, so go check them out as they present "A Night at the Movies."
In other news, there was indeed a large contingency of Dawsonians crowded into The Crowded House in Madisonville on August 31 for the establishment's "Songwriters N' Suds" event to lend support to our local musically-inclined trio "Ford." Along with nine other acts, Rick, Bob, and Richie Ford took the stage that evening to present three original compositions in the songwriting competition. Ford performed three works penned by Richie in the contest, including the debut of "Family." It was such a fun night as we watched Ford win third prize. I even received a shout-out from the stage just before Ford's last number, as Richie led a round of applause recognizing my survivor status. Richie and his wife, Jamie, even treated us all to teal cupcakes in honor of my milestone in remission from cervical cancer. It was a fabulous surprise. Congratulations to Ford and thank you for being such fabulous friends, Jamie and Richie.
Five-and-a-half years ago in April 2014, readers were informed that I had been diagnosed with Stage IIB cervical cancer. I had felt ill since the previous summer, even being hospitalized in August 2013 for what doctors thought was my gallbladder wreaking havoc. My gallbladder was removed, but I didn't feel miraculously better as everyone insisted that I would. I persisted, and in the spring of 2014, I saw a specialist. By the time my tumor was discovered, I had only been given a 58% chance to survive for five years following the diagnosis. After undergoing the triple crown of surgery, chemo, and radiation that summer, I am so ecstatically proud to say that as of August 21, I am a survivor. The odds were against me, but here I am today, typing up the latest edition of Dawson Springs news.
Thank you, readers, for all of your encouragement during these past five years in remission. I couldn't have faced that monster without you. Until next time, thanks for reading. Please contact me with your doings in Dawson Springs, as I look forward to your e-mails, calls, and chats. You may e-mail KhakiRocks1996@gmail.com, text or call (270) 871-9356, or message www.facebook.com/KhakiRocks.
