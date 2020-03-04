Hi, I’m Ashley! I am the Adult Programming and Marketing Coordinator at HCMPL I’d like to share with you our services, programs and special events going on this month.
March means spring and we are definitely springing into fun here at HCMPL! Keep reading for more information on happenings this month at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library. We have great programs in store for March.
Join HCMPL & Katie from MadCity Crafts as we craft our way into Spring! Each patron will be crafting cute wooden block decorations for Spring. This is a free program for all ages. Space is limited, so please call 270-825-2680 ext. 1 to register today!
Have you ever thought about writing for fun? Come join local writers to share ideas and encourage one another. Thursday, March 12th at 5:30 p.m. Writers of all ages and disciplines are invited to attend.
On St. Patrick’s Day we have a special concert in store for you! HCMPL is very excited to welcome back Wild Mountain Thyme. This duo from Owensboro will be here beginning at 5:30 PM for a special concert featuring Celtic music. Celtic music, which originated in the British Isles, is a very beautiful, spirited, and often very lively genre of folk music that migrated to the Americas during the settling and colonization of our country.
Music has always been a fabric woven into our history and development, and immigrants brought their music with them from the old country. Celtic Music served as a major influence for bluegrass, old-time, country, and folk music as the colonies were settled and populated. Reels, jigs, hornpipes were popular dances that are still enjoyed today. Bill Monroe, the Father of Bluegrass music, often was quoted as saying his style of bluegrass music evolved from his Celtic roots. Lastly, we will have a super special scavenger hunt to honor the traditions of St. Patrick — come check it out!
Calling all gamers! Board Game Night is Tuesday, March 31 from 5-7 p.m.. Families, singles — all ages welcome! Choose from our Board Game Library or bring your own!
Tuesday, March 25 at 4 p.m. will see our next meeting of Chess Club. We’ve had a steady number and a great group of all ages and all skill levels. We’d love to see you join us. I know there are some of you ready to get your game on!
Due to future limited space, and because of our upcoming Silent Auction Fundraiser beginning Monday, April 6th, Tech Classes for March and April will be postponed until Thursday May 28th.
Ms. Shanna is still shaking up Story Time! Story Time now meets every Wednesday at 11:00am. Night Time Story Time meets every Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. Bring your children to join Ms. Shanna for crafts, wiggles, songs and of course, fun books!
Calling all Master Builders! Lego Club meets every Tuesday afternoon at 4pm. Let your imagination soar and come build with us. All ages welcome.
If you are between the ages of 11-18, come join Ms. Shanna for some crazy, stupid fun! Teen Night is the last Friday of the month @ 6 pm. Teen Nights are normally filled with fun, crafts, movies and any other shenanigans that Ms. Shanna comes up with! Check with Ms. Shanna for more details.
The Silent Auction is coming back! HCMPL relies on local government funding for most of its operating expenditures, which includes all materials and resources that benefit the public such as books, videos, electronic resources, and programming expenses. Whatever is raised from the auction will help supplement that funding. The library consistently ranks in the bottom five of the 119 public libraries in Kentucky in terms of revenue per capita, so outside fundraising is an incredibly important part in helping it to provide some semblance of comparable service to the community. This year, the Auction will be located in the library! Our address is 425 East Center Street, Madisonville KY. Keep a look out for our article highlighting the Auction!
HCMPL would like to remind the community that as of Oct. 1,.2019, you must have your library card number to check out materials or use any library service. If you do not have your card or remember your number, please come to the library to get a new one.
Lastly — did you know HCMPL now has four social media accounts? That’s four different ways to keep up with the awesome happenings at HCMPL. You can find us on Facebook by www.facebook.com/hcmplibrary, Twitter by www.twitter.com/hcmplibrary, Instagram at www.instagram.com/hcmplibrary, and on Trip Advisor under Hopkins County Madisonville Public Library.
