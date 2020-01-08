Greetings Anton neighbors near and far. Happy New Year and may the flu fly by you and not stop to visit.
As I approach the one year anniversary of my liver transplant on Jan. 9, I am extremely cautious. I am still at home more than out in the community as this year of new part and new medicines has wrecked my immune system. I wear face masks to the doctor and hospital visits, carry the antibacterial gel and refuse hand shakes not to be unfriendly just to hopefully preserve the best health I can manage. I urge you all to take precautions as fits your situation.
Holidays were well celebrated in Anton and had a few special days to double the joy. On Christmas Day, Andrea Offutt Holeman celebrated another birthday and on New Years Day Stephen Sellers celebrated another birthday. Katie Johnson-Barber celebrated her birthday Dec. 27. Barry and Karol Slaton celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary on the 27th also. Ray Cartwright turned another year older on Dec. 30.
The trees and decorations for another season of Christmas have been put away but please keep out your spirit of giving and remember the Food Bank and the Salvation Army as they continue to provide for those in serious need during the difficult winter months.
If you have Anton news, travel or special days to report, please contact me at donna.slaton@gmail.com or call 270-871-3719.
