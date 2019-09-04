I am always surprised what we find in our research for the Gone but Not Forgotten books. I suppose many times it is facts and people I once knew but need something to remind me of their laughs, their warmth and their lives. Three of the favorite sisters-sets at what we knew as the Missionary Baptist Church were the Nichols girls. The one most people remember was Fern Taylor since she saw dozens of ladies each day as a clerk at the Company Store. Fern and her sister Jimmie were regulars in my mom's beauty shop. They were patrons on the same day as sisters Bardie Rogers and Cordie Gamblin.
If I could keep quiet and out of the way, my mom allowed me to sit in a corner and listen to their conversations. Often Annie East would arrive the same afternoon. My mom worked quickly making pin curls and often combed-in waves using what I called "pinchers," which held in the waves while she finished. She could often put two or three ladies under dryer in less than half an hour. That meant that some could get a "set" done on their lunch hour. Fern was one of those who arrived around noon. I felt some of the ladies disliked their heads (and ears) being under the dryers because they missed out on some of the gossip. They never failed to greet each lady who entered and waved or called "I'll see ya" as each left. Even though they couldn't hear much of the conversation under the dryers unless they bobbed their heads in and out, that fact didn't keep them from joining in what they felt was the conversation. I remember one noon Fern came in and sat in a shampoo chair as she waited.
Ms Cordie was under a dryer across the room. "How ya doin', Fern?" she yelled. Fern sighed, "Not so good, Cordie. I'm so tired today I can hardly make it." Cordie smiled and nodded. "That's good, Fern. That's good." Fern got back a bit of energy as her head tilted back and her eyes widened beneath her glasses. "What'd you say, Cordie?" I remember giggling when my mom reminded her that Cordie couldn't understand a word under the roaring dryer. My mom was sure that Cordie was expecting Fern to say she was fine like she usually replied each week.
As I recall, the only person who had no problem "listening" to the gossip was Willie Barber. Willie was deaf but an excellent lip reader. The ladies often forgot she didn't need to hear to know what they were saying as she watched their lips in the wide mirror. Once the conversation changed to something I didn't think she should hear. It wasn't vicious but I was afraid they may say more and hurt her feelings and not mean to. I sauntered over and stood between her and the mirror. Willie motioned for me to move to the right and then to the left. "Move," she mouthed. I shook my head and she reached out her right hand to push me aside. I shook my head.
My mom looked up from turning a pin curl to see what I was doing "up." I whispered that Willie was reading their lips and my mom subtly changed the subject for the lady as she shook her finger at Willie behind her back and winked at her in the mirror. Later, Willie said, "I wanted to know what they were going to say." I said, "That's eavesdropping." She laughed and said people said things all the time around her they shouldn't because they assumed she couldn't "hear." My mom heard that and added people shouldn't repeat things if they don't want others to know. My mom didn't care for gossip in her shop, but there were always so many ladies there talking constantly we learned a lot more than she wanted.
Many a time, she looked up to see certain ladies at the door, and I knew what was coming next. "Delorus Ann. It's time you went into the house." I guess I felt a little like Willie did at those times. I knew I was going to miss out on something that was happening. But I never forget my mom's warning of not to repeat what I'd heard. Nowadays, that rule isn't as difficult since I've probably forgotten what was said by the time I'm out of the room.
Back to my story of Jimmie Nichols Huff. She was my neighbor in the Giannini house on the corner of Robinson and Main and sat for Watonya and Kim Su when they were small so I could work in the shop. Jimmie's husband Carl Sr. had died the year I graduated from college. She and Carl had reared four boys Carl Jr, Joe Lee, Malcolm, and Bill. They were all amazing guys, but I wouldn't have expected any less knowing Jimmie was their mom. She never talked much about the Huff side of her family, but she may not have known a great deal or she may not have thought I'd be interested. Today, I decided to add a generation of the Huff men to the book.
I learned from the 1880 census that Carl Sr's grandfather Nathaniel Wesley Huff was the town marshal here and a vet (2nd lieutenant, Illinois Voluntary Infantry). Nathaniel worked for the L&N as a car inspector. When he died at 60, he left a wife Mattie Phenick (Penix) Huff and a son Joseph H. Huff, born in E'ton in 1877 and an engineer for L&N (both are buried at Oakwood). Jimmie's husband Carl Sr was one of Joseph's five sons. Two of his daughters lived in Nortonville and often took my daughter Watonya home with them for the day. The sisters were Francie Huff Hamby and Virginia Huff (a ret'd RN from Caldwell Co Hospital).
Joseph's youngest son was James Frederick, who at 24 volunteered for the WW II US Army Air Force. At the end of the war Sgt Huff and 44 others were being flown home on a C-54G on the 3rd of November 1945 when their plane hit a mountain at Bhutan (due to what was described as pilot error). All 44 were listed as "died in the line of duty." He was originally interred overseas but in 1950, five years later, he and 29 of his fellow airmen on that fatal flight were brought home and buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in Lemay, St. Louis County, Missouri. One of the 29 was USA AF Sgt Adrien Cambron, age 23, from Owensboro.
My mind is filled with images of the history I have learned about the Giannini house, but now I will also remember as I pass that Jimmie's brother-in-law James F Huff was one of those who lost his life far too soon at 28 in the fight for freedom. I would not have known this had I not added Carl Sr's parents to the research. I would also not know that Carl's and James' uncle Samuel Woodford McGregor, Jr (born in 1881) was a local US postal mail carrier. It isn't as if some names weren't familiar to me. Jimmie was a wonderful friend. Her sister Fern's step-son (Bill Taylor/EHS '47) is one of my favorite people.
Bill played basketball with my cousin Dewey Grant, Jr. & Bill Stokes. Bardie Rogers' (Cordie's sister) daughter Betty Tucker graduated with me in '60. Cordie's daughter Dorothy passed a few years back. Two of Joseph's and Fannie McGregor's grandchildren were classmates -- Gene Lynn and Carol McGregor. Their mom was Jean Long McGregor (Fern's daughter). Jimmie's son Malcolm was a talented and well-known singer/musician. When Watonya decided she wanted to stop her piano lessons, Malcolm composed a special piano solo for her. Carl Jr retired from teaching and coaching track and football in Evansville.
He served as a scout for S. Indiana. Jimmie & Fern's other sister Opal moved back to E'ton for several years and lived in our house near Jimmie. Annie Clark, for whose pioneer family lived on Methodist Hill which was renamed Clark Street, married John Earl East, Sr. Their son John East, Jr married Mildred Dupass, our delightful Drug Store clerk & 1st Baptist G.A.s sponsor. The couple produced two of my favorite classmates John Earl III & Patsy (Adcock) of H'ville. When Willie Barber became critically ill with a heart problem, she asked if we would care for her dachshund, who became our Missy #1. The more I learn about our history, the smaller our world appears. And perhaps the stories I learn about these individuals, some of whom have been forgotten for years may be recorded for others to read and remember. And a happy 77th birthday to me today.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.