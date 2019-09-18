by Sharon Gibbs
Sept. 25th is National Women's Health and Fitness Day and the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library would like to invite all women in the area to come and celebrate with us at our 3rd Annual Women's Health Fair. Traditionally, we have held this event in the Main Library building on Center Street, but due to the overwhelming response we've had over the last two years, we will be holding the fair at the Parkway Plaza Mall from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sept. 25.
Booths will be set up to offer free health screenings including blood pressure checks, cholesterol, and blood sugar checks. Rachel Blalock, of the Synergy Counseling and Wellness
Center, will offer a free chair yoga class and Eric Myers of Myers Martial Arts will give a demonstration of women's self defense. Baptist Health will be conducting a Blood Drive from 10a-3p and Synergy Counseling and Wellness Center will be offering ten minute massages will be offered for a donation to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Hopkins County.
Other booths in the fair will include Baptist Health Fitness Formula, Baptist Health Madisonville Home/Hospice Care, Baptist Health - Behavioral Health, Brentwood Springs, Caretenders, Center for Vein Restoration, Face Pace, First Steps, Friends of the Library, Health First, Hopkins County AARP, Hopkins County Community Clinic, Hopkins County Extension Office, Hopkins County YMCA, Hopkins County Health Department, Kentucky Cancer Program, Madisonville Fire Department, Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation, Mary Kay representative Lynda Crick, Matthew 25 Aid Services, Merle H. Mahr Cancer Center, Owensboro Health Group, PAC KY Health, Paragon of Madisonville, PHI Air Medical, Pure, Wellness Family Chiropractic, The Woman's Club of Madisonville, and Workout Anytime.
All women who attend will be eligible to win door prizes and many booths will have freebies to give away to the attendees. We hope to see you all on September 25th from 10a-2p at the Parkway Plaza mall.
