Greetings Anton neighbors near and far. On Jan. 9, I celebrated a new start in life with the gift from God of a new liver a year ago. I was blessed by the skills of Dr. Eric Davis and the liver transplant team at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
There were at least four more doctors and about two dozen nurses and techs involved as well. I cannot imagine how they could have done anything better. And I was amazed to move to rehab in one week and go home in two. Healing has not been speedy with some complications along the way but I am hopeful now that we have passed a benchmark and I will be able to improve enough to get back out in the community to volunteer. As I continue to thank God for His blessings, I thank all of you who prayed for me during the difficult times.
Last week, Mrs. Joan Rickard, wife of Willie Rickard, passed on to be with our Lord. Willie and Joan have been steady active members of Bethlehem Christian Church for decades where they served in many capacities and Joan's food contributions were greatly enjoyed. Her kind and cheerful presence will be greatly missed.
JSES CHAMPS for the week of Jan. 6 were: Conner Snyder, Colby Feltner, Luke Herring, Aubree Arnold, Rosalie Christian, Royce Scisney, Ian Durbin, Peyton Osborn, Kalen Rutledge, Carly, Gillette, Brooklyn Nelson, Ashbie McGuyer, Emmalynn Colson and Levi Padget.
If you have Anton news to share, please call or text to 270-871-3719 or email donna.slaton@gmail.com. It is only with your help that I can report the Anton news.
