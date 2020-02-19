Mardi Gras is Tuesday. It is known as Fat Tuesday, the last day of the Carnival season. It is a major tourist attraction for New Orleans. It falls on the day before Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent.
It is always 47 days before Easter. The first Mardi Gras was Feb. 24, 1857. The colors of Mardi Gras are purple that stands for justice; green that represents faith; and gold that symbolizes power. The season begins on Jan. 6 and ends with King’s Day! Mardi Gras is a holiday that is filled with music, balls and beautiful masks! The parades are free and among the most colorful and creative!
The float riders are known for tossing gifts of beads, toys, doubloons, medallions, cups and more, to the spectators along the streets of New Orleans! You’ll need a garbage bag to collect all your trinkets! If you’ve never been to Mardi Gras, you might want to add it to your bucket list. It offers something for the whole family!
Happy Feet is still collecting donations to help local girls go to their prom. They maybe dropped off at the North Main Independence Bank location through Feb. 28 or at the Clerks Office.
the Clerks Office.
WHS NEWS:
Valentines Dance, Fri. Feb. 21 hosted by the Beta Club. Grades K-5 after school to 4:30 p.m. Grades 6-8 from 5-7 p.m. Semi-Formal attire. Admission $5.
Entries are still being accepted for contestants of all ages at the FROZEN Relay for Life Pageant on Sat. Feb. 22 at the Sacramento UMC Fellowship Hall. It’s a natural pageant that focuses on community service. Visit our Facebook Page: Miss & Mister Western KY or contact Pat Vincent at 270-399-1578 for info.
The Nebo and Western KY Royalty had a great day visiting with our Veterans at the WKVC on Feb. 8. The residents enjoyed several games of Bingo and the Royalty treated them afterwards with Valentines and treats!
Remember to keep our veterans at the Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center (WKVC) in your prayers. I know they would appreciate a visit or card from you or your organization to thank them for their service and on special holidays. Send mail to WKVC, 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413. For info call 270-322-9087.
Volunteers are always needed at Common Garments Ministry and Elizabeth’s House in Nebo. Contact Anna Beth Parish for info at 270-249-0008 or 270-871-5887 (cell). The store is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Donations are needed for toiletries, paper towels and toilet paper. The Nebo Royalty encourages you to support our community service projects.
Upcoming Community Events:
Check my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of events and photos.
Feb. 22: Frozen Relay For Life Pageant. Call 270-399-1578 for info.
Feb. 25: Happy Mardi Gras!
Feb. 26: Ash Wednesday.
March 2: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public.
March 3: Hopkins Co. Job Expo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MCC.
March 8: Daylight Savings Time begins! Spring Forward!
March 30-April 1: Hopkins Co. Census Events. Learn more at 2020census.gov
April 6-10: Spring Break!
April 12: Easter Sunday!
Special Nebo Royalty birthday greetings this week go to Brent Coin, Brodie Newman, Maria Sarmiento and Harley Slack. Brent celebrated on Feb. 13. He is the father of Kaylee, the reigning Ultimate Grand Supreme Miss Nebo and Miss Central Kentucky. Brodie will turn 9 on Feb. 21. He is the 2016 Prince Mister Nebo. Maria will turn 7 on Feb. 22. She is the 2017 Duchess Wee Miss Nebo Relay. I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone for all the birthday cards and wishes for my dad and I last week! He really enjoyed hearing from everyone, that made his day special.
Special birthday greetings go to Circuit Court Clerk, Tanya Michelle Bowman. She will celebrate on Feb. 22.
Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Feb. 19-25
Thurs. Feb. 20: Linda Brumfield.
Fri. Feb. 21: Margaret “Granny” Smith; Michael Lowery.
Sun. Feb. 23: Sarah Peyton; John Thompson.
Mon. Feb. 24: Kathryn Turner.
Tues. Feb. 25: Martha Hamby; Heather Alexander.
Get Well prayers are needed for Louise Riggs, Randa Lynn, Dustin Ray, Dorothy Shoulders, Emma Lear, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, Ron Wilson, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes. Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters. Please add a special prayer for all the relief workers, linemen and volunteers who are assisting with disaster efforts.
We lost George Brown, several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families.
I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc. You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net.
Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
