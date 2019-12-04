ny Ashley Buchanan
Hi, I'm Ashley! I am the Adult Programming and Marketing Coordinator at HCMPL I'd like to share with you our Programs and Special events going on this month. Keep reading for more information on happenings this month at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library. We have lots in store for December!
Join us for our Friends of the Library Annual Christmas Open House. Our Friends Open House is Thursday, Dec. 5 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. The guest speaker this year is a Chautauqua Performer brought to us thanks to the Kentucky Humanities Council. Rachel Lee Rogers performs as Jean Ritchie, the Damsel with a Dulcimer. Traditional musician, songwriter, poet, commercial performer, recording artist, author, composer, and collector of folk music, Jean Ritchie was born in Perry County, Kentucky in 1922. Her birthplace, deep in the Cumberland Mountains, would influence everything that Jean Ritchie would become. Although Ritchie never achieved the status of Peter, Paul and Mary, she was an active part of the national revival of folk music across America and a true Kentucky treasure. Hers was a musical style uniquely her own. Jean Ritchie was known as the "Mother of Folk," for her influence during the national revival of folk music across America during the mid to second half of the 20th century. Artist such as Johnny Cash, Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt and Dolly Parton have covered her songs. Ritchie's discography is comprised of thirty-three albums, which strongly reflect her Kentucky heritage. Jean Ritchie was also an outspoken environmental activist. Black Waters is a well-known protest song Ritchie wrote about coal mining. Jean Ritchie lived in New York until 2010. After a bout of ill health, she moved back to Kentucky and died in 2015, in Berea, Kentucky.
On Saturday, Dec. 7, HCMPL's annual Trim A Tree and Bag it & Tag It is back! Beginning at 11am, these two fun programs have been combined into one Crafternoon of fun! Join us as we make ornaments and holiday gift bags and tags for you to take home!
For December, there will be no Chess Club meeting. Our next Chess Club meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 28. Teen Night will be moved up to Dec. 20. There will not be Lego Club or Night Time Story Time after Dec. 18. These programs will pick back up on Jan.7. Enjoy the holiday season!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.