The Hopkins County Genealogical Society has mailed out flyers to all residents in Hopkins County to announce their second deadline for the upcoming Hopkins County Family History Book set for Wednesday, Mar. 31.
The genealogical society is putting together a book documenting the history of Hopkins County and its people. It will feature all aspects of the community from churches, businesses, farms and organizations
The second deadline is for anyone who did not get their family histories into the genealogical society by the first deadline, said Betty Cox, society president.
“We are hoping to get all of the family histories done by then so we can get to work on collecting pictures of communities, schools and businesses because that is going to take a while,” said Cox.
Acclaim Press is publishing the book, and Cox said she has been impressed by the company’s work.
“It will be an heirloom that will be passed down from generation to generation because it is very well done,” she said.
Doug Sikes, with Acclaim Press, said the genealogical society has seen such a response for the book that they wanted to extend the deadline so everyone who wanted to submit a story could.
“We want every family in Hopkins County to be a part of this,” he said. “This is their chance to leave their thumbprint in Hopkins County history.”
They are collecting family histories from individuals that have roots in Hopkins County or people who have moved to the county, but consider it their home, said Cox.
The book will be like a written time capsule of what life was like in Hopkins County in 2021, said Sikes.
“We want more than just the dates and who married who, we want some of the family legends to be put in there, ‘like grandma used to get a coal out of the fireplace to light her pipe,” he said. “That is great stuff, and we want to document about life in Hopkins County.”
In the first deadline, around 100 histories were submitted to the genealogical society, she said. With the holidays now over, they expect a lot more submissions for the book.
Each household is allowed one submission of 500 words or less and one photo for free. Any word after the first 500 is 15 cents extra and an extra photo is $15.
Cox said some people were worried about the word count and getting all of their stories submitted for their family.
“A lot of people are using their siblings or cousins that are involved in family history and different addresses so they can get more families put in,” she said.
Cox said she got her children to submit stories since they live in five different states and that ended up being six stories she got free.
The genealogical society is still helping people with their family research even though they are closed. Those needing assistance can reach out to them through phone or email.
“If they give us their information, we can help write up their family history,” said Cox.
They expect the books to be ready in the fall of this year and will be available for pre-order for $59.95, she said. If the books are delivered, there will be an extra fee for postage. But if the book is picked up at the genealogical society, there will be no additional fees.
A family history can be submitted through email, at hcgs_ky@yahoo.com or delivered in-person by appointment only to the Hopkins County Genealogical Society. To make an appointment or to ask questions, call 270-327-1876.
