Mama Mia! This sweet 2-year-old cat is looking for her “purrever” home at Hopkins County Humane Society! She is a Domestic Shorthair Brown Tabby, this girl has some gorgeous red/auburn colors in her too! She’s a sight to see, and just so lovely to be around! She’s the queen of head bops, loves to drape herself across your lap, and will always show you just how much she loves you! She’s the perfect fit for anyone, come adopt Mia today! Adoption fees are SPONSORED, meaning her adoption fee has been covered for a lucky approved adopter! This includes DHPL & KC vaccinations, rabies vaccination, heartworm check, monthly heartworm prevention (until they leave), spay/neuter, and microchip. Keep up with us, our events, our adoptable animals, etc on our Facebook page under Hopkins County Humane Society! You can also view our adoptable pets on petfinder.com under Hopkins County Humane Society! Follow us on Instagram and Twitter: @hchs_adopt Our Adoption Facility is located at 2210 Laffoon Trail in Madisonville. We are open to the public Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed 12-1 for staff lunch.) All other days are by appointment only. You can request an adoption application via email (hopkinscohs@gmail.com) Please call us at 270-821-8965 or private message us with questions. Meet Allie. Allie is a 4-year old, 60 pound Terrier mix who is looking for her furever home at Hopkins County Humane Society! This girl is absolutely gorgeous and has a beautiful personality to go right along with it! Allie is great with other dogs, and does well with cats! She is a super sweet, super loving girl and would love a home with a comfy spot for her to cuddle up with you! She was was a little nervous around her previous families small children, so a home with children who are older would be ideal for Allie! She’s current on vaccines, heartworm negative, and ready to complete your family!
