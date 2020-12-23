Although the pandemic was rearing its ugly head, there was something about the 2019-20 school year that was deemed “perfect.”
Six Dawson Springs Elementary School students will receive new bicycles for achieving perfect attendance.
The local Masonic lodge, the Al E. Orton Lodge No. 628 Free and Accepted Masons, donates one bike per grade level for elementary students to award the student with the best attendance that school year.
The award winners have been announced. They are McKinley Howton (kindergarten), Abbelene Steeley (first grade), Alivia Dukes (second grade), Jackson Young (third grade), Bralyn Cotton (fourth grade), Braydon Pleasant (fifth grade) and Jaxen Thomas (sixth grade).
The bicycles will be available for pick up from the elementary school starting at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
The donation is provided by local leaders in the lodge. They are: Keith Steeley, Master; Carol Neisz, Senior Warden; Logan Pace, Junior Warden; Donnie Davis, Treasurer; Matt Riley, Secretary; Jerry Childers, Senior Deacon; and J.D. Steeley, Junior Deacon.
