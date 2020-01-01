Satterfield selected to Middle School All-State Band

Stephen Satterfield, a trombone player from South Hopkins Middle School and 8th grader from Nortonville, has been selected as a member of the inaugural Middle School All-State Band. Satterfield is the son of Stephanie and Jarrett Satterfield and has ben a member of the school band for three years. He is also a member of the Hopkins County Central Marching Storm and the South Hopkins Jazz Band.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.