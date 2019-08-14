Freddie Wilcox of Earlington was presented a Citation of Appreciation from the Kentucky House of Representatives as requested by St. Rep. Melinda G. Prunty. Wilcox was unable to attend the ceremony at the White Plains Senior Citizens dinner in July. Spencer Brewer visited with Wilcox and presented the award to him on behalf of Prunty. The citation honors the 100-year-old man for outstanding Community Service as well as his tour in the U.S. Army during WWII under General George Patton. Wilcox is a well respected and valuable citizen of Earlington as well as Hopkins County. Congratulations on your 100th birthday and Good Luck in the future.
