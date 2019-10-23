Good morning Hopkins County, another beautiful day here in the heart of the West Kentucky Coalfield that's for sure. There has been frost on my windshield a couple of mornings. It's that time. As always, the Hardwick family hopes and prays that you have had a great week since my last article.
I talk with a good friend of mine at Hopkins County Central who had just got back from the Smokies. The leaves have not turned colors so, if that is something you want to see in the next week or two, make plans to go to East Tennessee or East Kentucky. Pikeville is beautiful this time of the year.
Thanks to my neighbors, friends, and kin folks Dude & Judy Fox, I had catfish fiddlers for my birthday supper. I do want to thank all of you that emailed or called. It was very special for me.
I do have a few belated birthdays to announce. On October 2nd Josaiah Mackay, On October 3rd Sawyer Hagar, On October 4th Brenda Shoulta, On October 5th Amy Wright, On October 10th, One of my oldest and dearest friends Debbie Putman, what a special young lady and on October 12th Chuck Berry. I do have one anniversary to announce, On October 10th Terri & Chuck Berry. On behalf of all the fine folks on our Little prairie, we wish you the very best.
I do have a prayer request. Tim Lee, the son of Christal and Kenneth Lee, was out bike riding with his family and while they were riding there was a mechanical failure with his bike which caused Tim to wreck and he broke his elbow. Kenny and Crystal are off to Ohio to check on Tim and to help with the two grand kids. Tim will be having surgery in the next day or two.
I just got through reading an article in the Field and Stream Magazine about a Kentucky Hunter that shot a record setting Velvet White Tail Deer. Jeff Majors from here on our Little Prairie had been watching this Behemoth Eight Point Buck which was bedded about 40 yards from his tree stand. Jeff got a picture of a 130-class buck that he estimated to be about three years old a couple of year ago and then again, another picture a year later and he had bloomed into about a 140- class buck. When bow season opened the first Saturday in September, Jeff knew exactly where he wanted to be.
Jeff put over 450 hours in the stand wanting to see this monster buck again. He did get a few pictures from time to time. Jeff went to his stand on Friday, Sept. 13, it was 95 degrees, he saw a few smaller deer, but this bow hunter knew what was out there and to be patient. When he saw this monster buck 40 yards away, he didn't have a shot with his bow.
Will his patience pay off or will his excitement and nerves be kept under control until this monster came into a clearing? Jeff shot was deadly. The big buck hit the ground and when they measured his rack it was 190 inches. I know this is a state record and it could be a national record. Jeff was hunting on 127 AC farm here in Hopkins County. Congratulations, Jeff, what a great story.
