Meet Reggie ... again, Most of you have seen our boy Reggie on our page over the last few months and we just can't figure out why this guy is still here! Reggie is a 1-year- old puppy, so he's got lots of energy but that energy transfers into a playful lovebug who can't get enough affection from his favorite humans! Nothing can keep Reggie down (including our dog parks -- he's an expert climber!) and his happy-go-lucky attitude is so inspiring! Reggie can be the best thing to happen to you in 2019 if you just give him the chance! Adoption fee is HALF-PRICE this month, making Reggie's adoption fee only $62.50. Meet Gemini. Gemini came to HCHS when she was just a little 12-week-old kitten and is now 6 MONTHS old! This beautiful Tortoiseshell has grown up with us, and we've watched this kitten blossom into a loving, amazing cat! Gemini shares her kennel with other kittens her age, and she's incredibly social with everyone she meets! Gemini will be the best friend you didn't know you needed, if only given the chance! Adoption fee HALF-PRICE this month, making Gemini's adoption fee only $32.50. The adoption fee includes DHPL & KC vaccinations, rabies vaccination, heartworm check, monthly heartworm prevention (until they leave), spay/neuter, and microchip. Application process is still required to adopt a sponsored animal. Keep up with us, our events, our adoptable animals, etc on our Facebook page under Hopkins County Humane Society. You can also view our adoptable pets on petfinder.com under Hopkins County Humane Society! Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @hchs_adopt. Our adoption facility is located at 2210 Laffoon Trail in Madisonville. We are open to the public Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.. (Closed 12-1 for staff lunch) All other days are by appointment only. You can request an adoption application via email at hopkinscohs@gmail.com. Please call us at 270-821-8965 or privately message us with questions.
