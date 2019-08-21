If you have driven by the Nebo Community Center lately, you have seen a lot of construction work. The City of Nebo was awarded a $83,000 Coal Severance Grant for a Drainage and Paving Project at the Nebo Community Center by the Kentucky Department of Local Government. The grant is being coordinated through the Hopkins County Fiscal Court. A new tile is being installed in the backyard to address drainage issues and the parking lot is being repaved, that will add additional parking spaces.
The highlight of the project will be a new walking trail that will complement the playground. The City Commission is excited to have this funding opportunity to improve the community center facilities and hopes to see this project completed in time to kickoff the Nebo Fall Festival on September 13-14.
The sixth Annual Nebo Fall Festival, BBQ and Alumni Homecoming is less than a month away and the schedule is filling up with activities. The Carroll Peyton Band, Caleb DeHaven and Madison Ramage will perform on Friday evening at 6 p.m. BBQ will be available for takeout, by the plate or sandwich this year. Among the confirmed food booths are some of your local favorites: Common Garments, Cobbs Rolling Smoke BBQ, Let's Get Fried and Tru Blu BBQ. Vendors are needed for BBQ, food, concessions, crafts and direct sales. We are also taking entries for BBQ Teams to participate in the local BBQ Competition! Please contact Karen Lantrip at 270-853-7253 or Pat Vincent at 270-399-1578 if you'd like to sponsor, volunteer or be a vendor. Contact Jenny Ramage at 270-584-3364 if you'd like to perform on Saturday.
A Talent Show is being planned for Saturday evening, if we get enough interest. Contact Pat for info. Nebo and WHS Alumni are needed to assist with special homecoming activities during the weekend. If you have any info on the Nebo School Time Capsule, please contact us. Watch our Nebo Fall Festival & BBQ Facebook Page for info. Vendor forms and info are posted on the page or you can get it from the backdoor display at the Nebo Community Center.
The City of Nebo is accepting donations designated to repair the Union Cemetery stone fence as well as seasonal mowing and maintenance upkeep. Estimates for the repairs are $5,000. Donations may be sent by mail to the City of Nebo, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Bx 173, Nebo, KY 42441. We have established a Nebo KY Union Cemetery Go Fund Me Page for donations at: gofundme.com/nebo-ky-union-cemetery-fund. The City of Nebo along with Knight & Sons Monument Company is overseeing the cemetery. Please include your contact info and family names buried there. Contact Mayor Karen Lantrip for info at 270-853-7253.
Due to the construction at the Nebo Community Center, the date for the Miss & Mister Nebo Relay for Life Pageant has been moved to Labor Day, Monday Sept. 2. The Youth Pageant will begin at 3 p.m. followed by the Ladies. Entries are still being accepted for all ages. Visit our Facebook Page, Miss & Mister Nebo Pageant for Info.
Upcoming Community Events:
Check my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of events and photos.
Aug. 24: Relay for Life Adult Prom, 6 p.m. at Madisonville City Park Clubhouse.
Sept. 2: Rescheduled Miss & Mister Nebo Relay Pageant 3 p.m.
Sept. 7: Relay for Life Survivors Brunch, 11 a.m. at Hanson Baptist Church.
Sept. 7: 9/11 Heroes Run, 8 p.m. at Justice Center.
Sept. 9: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public.
Sept. 13: Relay for Life, 6-10 p.m. at MCC Health Campus.
Sept. 13-14: 6th Annual Nebo Fall Festival, BBQ & Alumni Homecoming.
Oct. 5: WHS 45th Reunion for the Class of 1974, 5 p.m. at Country Cupboard. Check their Facebook Page for info.
Oct. 18: WHS Fall Festival & Concert with Timmy Dunn!
Special Nebo Royalty birthday greetings this week go to Breona Miller Adams. She will turn 19 on Aug. 21. Breona is the 2016 Jr. Miss Nebo.
Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Aug. 21-27
Thurs. Aug. 15: Sean Zahrte turned 21!
Thurs. Aug. 22: Chad Rhye.
Sat. Aug. 24: Kim Powers Duvall; MaryAnn Brooks; Melanie Morgan.
Sun. Aug. 25: Mildred Noel.
Tues. Aug. 27: Tommy Tichenor.
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones this week: Aug. 21-27
Get Well prayers are needed for Bobby Fox, Emma Lear, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, James Kelley, Ron Wilson, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes. Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters.
We lost several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families.
I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc. You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.