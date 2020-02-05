What will this decade bring for our small communities? Recently we were going around Mortons Gap and Nortonville. We grew up when families worked hard and were proud to own their own homes.
It is so saddening to see so many of these homes are torn down or are falling down. A majority of the homes, we knew the families that grew up here. What has happened?
For our Bowman family, 2019 was really hectic but one rewarding one. Yours truly didn’t take care of my health in the fall and ended up battling a sinus infection which brought on other health problems that has caused me to stay in and away from all the flu and stomach viruses that have been hitting our area.
We are happy to announce that Joseph and Sarah Bowman Miller had their 2nd beautiful daughter Emma Elizabeth on Dec. 23, 2019 and Evie turned 2 on Dec. 26. Another reason this old Mamaw is not getting out.
While driving around, we noticed that several roads had been paved. We hope that Flat Creek Street will be paved in the near future.
Congratulations to Savana and Trevor Adams to the birth of their beautiful twins born on Jan. 28, Elaina Anne and Easton Aaron.
Mike and Cindy Crick is building a new restaurant on Highway 41, the Nortonville Drive Inn.
Librarian Amy Bowman is having a story time and Valentine Box decoration time on Thurs. Feb. 13 at 4:00 PM. For those youngsters who need to decorate a box, Miss Amy will have the supplies (if the children already have decorations, please bring them). Refreshments will be served. For more information call, 270-676-7030 or check the Library’s face book page.
Congratulations to the South Hopkins Middle School Dance team at the Valentine Classic competition. They were awarded 1st place in Poms, 1st place in Hip Hop and crowned the Middle School Grand Champs.
The Mortons Gap Independent Methodist welcomes a new member, Mr. Hal Fox who moved from Arizona.
Happy Birthday goes out to Lucille Putty and Annie Tyson on February 1, Rebecca Cunningham on February 2, Bobby Winders and Amanda Holbrook on February 3, Dustin Scarbrough on February 4, Kira Grace Scarbrough on February 5, Savanna Jo Barnett on February 5, Hayden Crick and Britt Crick on February 7, Misty Bowman Duvall, Emma Harrison, Stephanie Eli and Melissa Cobb on February 8, Remington Higbee, Cole Crick, Ashley Bruce Roach, and Rebecca Reasor on February 13, Libby Allen Gooch on February 16, Rick Knowles, Mick Knowles, Tracie Lear, and Don Nielsen on February 17, Phyllis Moore and Kelly Rager Sawyer on February 19, Donna Lewis and Greg Faulk on February 21 and Mackensie Williams on February 22.
Happy Anniversary to Tristen and Anna Carol Kington on February 6, Clayton and Wendy Smith on February 6, David and Tara Oldham on February 10, Jeff and Ginger Driver on February 20, and Wade and April Williams on February 20.
Remember the family of Sue Holmes of Mortons Gap who passed recently.
The South Hopkins class of 1970 will be having their 50th class reunion at Pennyrile Park in Dawson Springs this September. The committee decided we wanted to invite all students who started our freshman year with our group in 1967. Needless to say, this is a huge undertaking to find all of our old friends. If you have the contact information, for any of the following people, please respond on this page or contact me at gooch349@att.netor 270-635-5988.
Teresa Asher Allen, Sonny Jarvis, Ronnie Holt, Keela Starks, Donnie Carlton. Diane Braden, Leon LaPradd Leads, Todd Phelps, David Richardson, Edna Dalton, William Morris, Roger Miller, Charlotte Wilson Hawkins, Wallace Vandiver, Janie Tirey, Sue Orten, Frankie Cotton, Brenda Smith, Jerry Miller, Regina Chaney, David Uzzle, Ernest Fugate, Lee Skaggs, Lloyd Franklin, Deborah Johnson, Bobby Orten, Kathy Sisk, Shirley Sharber, Carolyn Heltsley, Diane Sharber, Randall Crick, Rosie Bowman, Charlotte Lewis, Linda Coburn, Lewis Cooper, Darrell Hayes, Sharon Payne, Mark Lewis, Irene Harper, Bobby Vandiver, Trudy Hicks, Selena Downey, Debbie Hicks, Johnny Childers, Lewis, Brooks Mae Eli, Jerri Hendrix, Lynn Wells, Vanity Cooper. Larry Stone. Sharon Fowler, Irene Bishop, Mary Ann Gamblin, Harold Murphy, Marie Ipox, Johnny Snorton, Roger Faulk and Susan Lovelace Ramsey.
Thanks so much to everyone who has called, left messages, or emails for the Mortons Gap News. This article can’t be possible without your contributions. Please keep the news coming in so this article can be a success. Call me at 270-258-9593, on face book or email me at tpmase77@aol.com.
