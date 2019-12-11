Thanksgiving Day, the holiday, is past, but not each day of thankfulness. My family has many blessings for which we give thanks. That being said, the past two weeks at my house included stomach virus; colonoscopy; dentist & doctors' appointments; usually-outside, loving cats who haven't learned to use litter boxes, and at least one commode needing replacement.
On the other hand, we are thankful for a friend who sent two of the nicest guys to help replace and toss out (Vernon no longer "lifts") two johns (with no offence to my John friends) We're blessed with a dachshund who loves us to distraction (I mean "actual" distraction). My friend MJ who came by the day before Thanksgiving on her way to family in Louisville to drop off a steaming ham and a chess pie. My friend Marie called the day after Thanksgiving to say a rhubarb pie had our name on it.
A pair of sisters furnished fresh turnip greens and potato salad. My own biological sister invited us to lunch which illness sadly forced me to decline. And the historical cookbook for the James Larmouth Resource Center fundraiser is finished even though a week past deadline. For those who have inquired, I can now tell you $15 for the almost 60 pp booklet in color with a family histories to go along with the recipes & photos.
But, no, I can't tell you yet how much they will be to mail, but I'm guessing $2 or $2.50. Director of the center Janet Nichols' mom has been recovering from a health problem, and we have not had a chance to compare notes during the holidays. The proceeds will help funds items for the kids in Janet's programs at EES. How many more blessing could we ask for than love and kindness from man (actually woman) and pets each day. On the few days when we sometimes believe our problems couldn't get worse, we learn they can. But we also find that with patience and faith, we find Someone is continuously there to lessen our load. Too often we forget that and attempt to solve them alone. Wrong choice. And, take my word for it, there are far more devesting events that can occur than two johns not working at capacity (again, no offense, Johns).
By the way, I was reminded I'm from another era when my daughter texted to ask, "What's a 'john'?" I remember almost 40 years ago when we visited a rural church in another county, and she was a little tot. She came into the church and whispered, "I couldn't find where to flush the outhouse." Ah! But I miss that era.
However, the week prior, we attended a number of events that were absolute blessings. Spencer and Linda Brewer work for several days before each of their program/dinners. They and their volunteers went all out for their Thanksgiving community lunch program. I don't see how they continue to put on so many programs in so many places each month. Those of us who attend always find blessings each time we attend.
I see many friends (and family) I wouldn't see otherwise, strangely enough, that includes friends from E'ton who travel to the White Plains' programs. The E'ton 1st Christian Church puts on several nice spreads a year for the community. One of the most entertaining is their chili supper including 4 or 5 crockpots (reference the dish, not the guys) of various chili, hot dogs, chips and dips and fresh veggies and a pre-Thanksgiving Day auction of amazing deserts. It's one of their few fundraisers and included Beverly's humorous auctioneering and much good-natured bidding. Rev. Kim and his members greet all comers like old friends. The next event attended was sponsored by the Purple Waves Preservation Group to add funds to their dwindling coffers to purchase building materials to begin reconstruction on the inside of the old church being transformed into E'ton's library/ community center.
Rev. Cottoner and the members of M'ville's Oak Grove Church St. offered their sanctuary for an abundance of inspirational music and spirit-filled singers, both local and out-of-state. I heard several comments that this was one of the best gospel programs in the county for some time. It was definitely uplifting. Thanks to many groups and individuals who made it successful. The Purple Waves Group offers annual memberships to those who would like to join to assist in the remodeling funds. I hope you notice that each of these wonderful events I've mention offered great food.
The other events I attended were the inspirational Prayer Shawl Ladies Dedication at the Christian Church with music by Brian Ruffin, Mel Wyatt and Barry Smiley (followed by refreshments) and the combination community Thanksgiving/ Christmas lunch by the Ladies of E'ton's Unit 2 Am. Legion.
My December squares are quickly being filled with Christmas programs and dinners. If you can't find an event to attend several times a week, you must want to stay at home or unable to go out for some reason. If a reason is that you don't drive at night, I'd like to invite you to my Bethel Self-Talk Prayer Group which meets each Tuesday at 11 behind WTTL (no meeting Christmas week or the week after). It's both casual and inspiring.
I've been a member for almost 2 years and seldom miss. Spencer Brewer asked if I'd announce his "Christmas in W. Ky" at White Plains' Sr. Citizens Center, Bob Adkins will entertain & educate with a few selected 1800s-1900s readings. Central's AF JrROTC will present colors & the menu will be turkey/dressing & ham. It will be Monday, Dec 16 at 11:45. Bring along a veggie, salad or dessert to spruce up the community buffet.
Then, if you like to read or research, you will enjoy the genealogical society's library with its nice volunteers who help with a family tree if you'd like to get started. The historical society has both an interesting museum and an amazing library. There are volunteers at both who would love for you to drop by for a visit. Their open hours are in the afternoons and the historical society is sometimes open on Saturdays. Give either a call in the afternoon, and they'll supply their current hours.
The genealogical society has a monthly morning Donut Saturday with donut and coffee and a great free program in the Government Center. I'll be more than happy to include programs in this column if you get them to me at least a week in advance. Meanwhile, don't forget to give thanks continually to the One Who gave His Son. What greater gift was ever given!
