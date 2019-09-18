I doubt if there is anywhere I've been in the past couple of weeks that a couple to a dozen individuals haven't questioned me why the council is "doing that" to the young couple who bought the hotel. "It looks better than it has in years." First of all, until "that" was brought to my attention on Facebook by the Card family asking for assistance on "what to do" after a work order stoppage was placed on their door after three months of back breaking work on what appeared to most of us to be an impossible job of cleaning up the inside.
The house they purchased (which no one else dared tackle) to restore as their family's dream home was in jeopardy of being foreclosed on unless they
See hotel/page PP2
Hotel
from the front page
were able to restore it within six months. (Wow! I'd hire them if they can do that.) The historic house/property behind the Ideal Mart we all assumed was residential (as it had been for 75 years) had been rezoned after 2010 to C4 central commercial. In 2003 Hop Co Planning & Zoning's Future Land Use map listed the residence of 110 E. Main, what we often still refer as Courtland Robinson's lot next door, and the newly semi-restored brown Gordon/(Emma Dorris Wilson) house on the corner of E. Main/Robinson as residential. However, the opposite side of E. Main (including the historic Isaac Davis/Helen Campbell brick house and the Whalen house (purchased this year by the parents of Blake Card who are restoring it). The properties behind the Whalen house from the alley to Clark St were listed as commercial including the one house in that block, which was also purchased this year.
So, what would you do if you had sunk close to $10,000 so far into remodeling your dream home in a new city down the street where your parents had purchased a home and which you were originally told by PVA and the city your house was zoned residential. Then you learned you could no longer legally carry out the last 50 or so of hundreds of large black bags of trash you had spent two months filling? Let's add the fact that your time limit on upgrading the house couldn't be finished because you weren't allowed to work. The building, they tell you, is no longer residential.
You know the house became the single family residence of Aubin Higgins in 1968 and had not been the elegant Guest House which housed W. Ky Coal Co executives for half a century. The reasoning given is that the house had stood vacant past the time limit to remain a residence. Perhaps, you think someone at city hall can help -- the mayor or council. Still, the council aids in the only act they can do which is to put the foreclosure on hold and give you the time you need to do reconstruction. But, you learn the council has no power to change zoning. The E'ton Board of Adjustments must be updated to add two new members, and, wait for this, the new members must go through a one month training session. On 9/11 two weeks prior to the timetable you were first given to "finish" remodeling, the new Board of Adjustment and a member of county planning met to decide the fate of your dream home. Would you be as forgiving or pleasant as this family?
A little after 4:30 p.m. the meeting began with tv camera rolling. Supporters were allowed to speak after being sworn in although previously "guests" were told visitors could not speak. I appreciated being allowed to present color copies of the 2003 HCJPC zoning map which I learned at that day's Civic Club was the most recent adopted by the city. Members present at the Club that day were anxious to help, and I was asked to xerox and distribute the map.
However, the 2003 map showed little resemblance to the huge 2010s map with lots of red commercial squares taped to the desk up front. I had put together a page of history of the residence built by mining executive Thos McEuen around 1800 for his wife "Aunt Bet" McGary for council meeting the evening before. I gave each member of the council a copy of the years and owners on its six deeds to better understand the history of the building.
Much of the information was sent by researchers, who live elsewhere. Some came from E'ton histories or once-local residents (one of whom lived in E'ton when President Love of W. Ky used the upstairs for his family residence & renamed it the "Guest House" in '45. One supporter who lives in Nashville asked if she should ask off from work to come support the family at the Assessment Brd Hearing. Ladonna Kay Lee asked to speak on the Card's behalf at the meeting and gave an emotional plea as she remembered her E'ton home. Since many individuals added to the residence's history presented at the hearing, I decided to share with you. Actually, this was strongly suggested. So here goes.
After Aunt Bess passed, her beloved home of 23 years was sold in 1923 to St. Bernard, who kept it only 4 months when they sold their holdings to W. Ky that same year. Love changed the name to Guest House in '45 and enclosed the porch upstairs in his family's quarters. In '63 W. Ky sold to Island Creek Coal which owned the property from '63-68. From 1968 to present time it was the residence of Aubin Higgins and in '81of LeRoy/Joann Rainwater. This year the Blake Card family because the new owners. The almost 120 year old building -on the National Register of Historic Places in 1988 -- had been for 45 years a "Guest House" and for 74 years a beautiful residence for three families. Perhaps now, Blake and Brittany Card (with their two children) will make it four.
I'd like to add a comment from Ladonna Lee, now a resident of White Plains, who had spoken earlier in the evening on behalf of the Cards. She said, "As I stood near city hall watching this train come closer and closer, I felt like I was a kid again sitting up at Bell Crossing where I grew up. When the engineer blew his horn going past me, I thought, "This is stupid. As clumsy as I am, I could fall right on those tracks." Still, I stood there long enough to get some pictures, and then I looked around me and saw beautiful artwork on the side of the clinic. I stepped back in time for a second and could see the IGA across the street that once was. I guess I looked stupid to people sitting there waiting for the train to pass. I thought 'SO WHAT, THIS IS MY HOMETOWN!' "
Thanks for memories, Ladonna. I slip back into my past too. I never care about what passers-by think. It's too enjoyable reliving memories. Good luck to Brittany and Blake, who fell it love with our hotel/guest house as each of us did. They would like to thank those who continue to support their dream of saving a bit of E'ton's past. But, I believe, it is we who should thank them.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.