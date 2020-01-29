Good morning Hopkins County, what a beautiful day it is here in the heart of the west Kentucky coalfield. Even though it was 19 degrees this morning and spitting snow, it is still a beautiful day.
As always, the Hardwick family hopes and prays that you and yours have had a great week.
Last week in my article, I was asking for help for a young lady. She is disabled on disability; she needs some repair on her home. I did get a couple of emails. Does anyone have information about World Changers? My brother Ronnie Hensley always worked with them. Are there other groups or organization. I know this lady in need and have for some time. Call me if you have any questions.
One of my longtime friends, Charlotte Baldwin, had a birthday this past week. Everyone knows Charlotte. She was the mayor, and a great one, for Madisonville. She worked in Frankfort for Gov. Collins and maybe one more.
I’m getting old and my memory is not as good as it used to be. Charlotte, for now, is in one of the local rest homes. Hopefully she will be back home soon. I want to congratulate my friend, wish her many more, and may God bless her every day. By the way, her beautiful granddaughter, Ansley, is going to be my daughter-in-law in a few months now.
I have an update on Bro. John Shoulta. He is home and is feeling better. He still has a way to go. His doctor told him, let’s get rid of those kidney stones one at a time. He has had two surgeries, please add him to your prayer list.
My old friend Judy Hallum is recovering. Judy is home from the hospital. She had a couple of major issues that sent her to the hospital. Judy if you don’t know her is a special young lady. I know Joe her husband and the kids are taking good care of her. Please add her to your prayer list. We miss her at Church.
This past week was my brother Ronnie’s birthday Jan 8. God called Ronnie home this past July 11. No one could have had a better big brother that I had. Miss him every day. God got a good one. Hope to see you one day brother.
I have a little belated birthday. On Jan. 4, one of my longtime friends and mentors celebrated a birthday — Gen. Richard Frymire. I could write three articles about Gen. Frymire, and still not tell you what all he has been and what all he has done. My dad Widge introduced me to Richard Frymire, better known by his friends as Dick, many years ago. It’s been an honor and a privilege to be able to call Gen. Frymire my Friend. A true Southern gentleman. God bless and may you have many more. Congratulations.
Next week, I will have an article on the South Middle Dance Team, and their accomplishment the past two months. My whole article will be devoted to those 20 girls, there coaching staff, and volunteers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.