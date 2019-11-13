Greetings Anton neighbors near and far. November has started and we need to acknowledge Veterans Day and Thanksgiving before we jump into Christmas. However, I have no problem with those who get a head start with the shopping, card writing and even decorating if that extends your happiness. Our family always waits until Dec. 4 to start Christmas because the week after Thanksgiving is birthday preparation for the twins, John and James. Lots of people I know have all their shopping done and stay home the day after Thanksgiving to put up the tree.
However you plan to celebrate the next two months, please plan ahead with extra groceries and water and good warm covers at home. Woolly worms and lots of weather forecasters are expecting a cold and snowy winter.
Historical Society of Hopkins County has switched over to winter hours 12 to 4 p.m. weekdays. And they are still having one Saturday a month special hours11-3pm and closed the Friday before that date. Call 270-821-3986 for information or to check on open hours.
JSES CHAMPS for the week of November 4 were: Bryson Offutt, Skylynn Langdon, Jadelee David, Alyssa James, Addy Fox, Jax Kinney, Chloe James, Elliot McDowell, Emerson Howard, Megan Gamblin, Ayden Hunter, Alex Wood, Hunter Knight and Rayna Hughes.
Happy Birthday wishes go to Dr. Monroe Slaton, Van Killough and Becky Wilson on November 18 and Joelen Daugherty on Nov .25.
If you have Anton news or special days to share, please email call or text to Donna F. Slaton. misspockets3@yahoo.com or 270-871-3719.
