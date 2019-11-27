Good morning, Hopkins County. It's beautiful day here in the heart of the West Kentucky Coalfields. As always, the Hardwicks hope and pray that you and yours have had a great week.
I do have a few birthdays to announce, I know that there are more of you out there that are getting older. You need to let me know. On Nov. 22, Tabatha Duvall and Joseph Ray shared a birthday and on Nov. 26 my great niece Sissy Hunter was a year older. I know her dad Darrin will do something special. From all of us here on the Little Prairie, we wish you the best birthday ever!!!
Did you know that James A. Garfield, our 20th President, was born on Nov. 26? Thursday, Nov. 28 is Thanksgiving. It's a special day for me. A time for the family to join together for a great meal and fellowship. The older you get, the fewer opportunities we all will have to enjoy those family members and friends that are still with us.
Kenny Lee and Bro. John Shoulta missed their callings. Bro. John seasoned and Kenny smoked three turkey's for last Sunday's fellowship & Thanksgiving meal. When the meal was over, it looked like pack of dogs had been there. Nothing but the bones where left on the three turkeys. Great job men.
Hope 2 All needs salt and pepper, also egg cartons. The food bank is helping so many people in need. Let's join together and do what we can to help.
A little update on my surgeries, got the cast off and the stitches out on Nov. 19. Both surgeries went well. Thanks for the prayers and emails. They all made my day.
If you are driving out toward Mt Carmel Church and see a beautiful young lady on top of a house or on a latter, it's Shelia Carlton. She is painting her home. Shelia was the one that fixed a Big Foot look-alike that was out by the lake. Penny and I had to go and see for ourselves. It did look real from the road.
I sure will be glad, along with a bunch of folks, when someone opens the Prairie Rose Cafe. Lots of people miss it not being open. Someone needs to step up.
Please give me a call or send me an email and let me know what is going on in your world. God Bless - your old buddy, Noel.
