Pet of the Week

Jack is a 3-year-old, 51-pound Shepherd mix, and he is looking for his furever home at HCHS! Jack has a smile that can light up a room, and loves everyone he meets -- you'll never meet a brighter soul than Jack's! This guy gets along great with his kennel mate, and never meets a stranger! For a guy like Jack, life in the shelter is scary, and he's unsure about what his future holds but we have assured him that the right home is just around the corner, and the next chapter will put all his previous chapters to shame! Help us prove to Jack that there is more to life than wondering! Adoption fee is $125 which includes DHPL & KC vaccinations, Rabies vaccination, heartworm check, monthly heartworm prevention (until they leave), spay/neuter, and microchip. Application process is still required to adopt a sponsored animal. THERE ARE NO PULL FEES FOR APPROVED RESCUE'S! Keep up with us, our events, our adoptable animals, etc on our Facebook page under Hopkins County Humane Society. You can also view our adoptable pets on petfinder.com under Hopkins County Humane Society Our adoption facility is located at 2210 Laffoon Trail in Madisonville. We are open to the public Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (we close from 12-1 for lunch)! All other days are by appointment only. You can request an adoption application via email hopkinscohs@gmail.com Please call us 270-821-8965 or privately message us with questions.
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
