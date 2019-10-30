Greetings Anton neighbors near and far. Tomorrow is Halloween, dress warm and in fun during trick or treat hours, 4-8 pm. Nov. 2 will be the Trunk or Treat event at the Anton Volunteer Fire Department at 6 pm Saturday night.
We want to wish a belated Happy Anniversary to Russ and Anne Prow who celebrated 55 years on October 23rd. Happy Birthday on Halloween to Chris Vickery.
JSES CHAMPS for the week of Oct 21 were: CaMia Motley, Tyler Fields, Lucy Shaw, Logan Childress, Chaselyn Ozley, Jillian Crawley, Elijah Campbell, Niyla Liles, Emerson Howard, Mashyla McAdoo, Coalton Hunt, Knylee Frost, Darrin Burt and Cameron Branscum.
Charlotte Fireline let me know her mom Geneva Laffoon is doing well and that Geneva's sister Mary Adams recently celebrated her 92nd birthday. Tuesday, Oct .15 she was celebrated at a party and good family dinner at Charlotte and Danny Fireline's home in Anton. In addition to the honoree Mary Adams and her husband Edmond, the party included Keith and Jennifer Wilhite, Shane and Tabitha Cinnamon, Kevin Fireline and the hosts. Laughter, fun and good fellowship was enjoyed by all.
Pleased to be writing this column today for you on October 23 because a year ago today I was in Jewish Hospital I C U and was seriously ill. Thanks to God's grace I came out of that episode and was able to be placed on list for a transplanted liver which came about on Jan. 9, 2019. I am not back 100% yet but am still blessed to be healthier than I was last year. Thanks to each of you in the community who helped by praying for me. Your assistance is greatly appreciated.
Between hospital trips last year I voted. Another election is coming up on Nov. 5. Please do not let weather or busy ness keep you from doing your part. The more who care, the more accountable our leaders will be.
If you have Anton News to share please call or email to 270-871-3719 or misspockets3@yahoo.com. My gmail account is messing up at this time so please do not send to the old address. You can also send texts to my phone.
