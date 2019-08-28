By Angel Killough
The memory is fuzzy, but strong. A rocking chair, a female figure with dark black hair, and a book. It is my earliest recollection of Story Hour at the Dawson Springs Branch Library over 35 years ago. Maybe not every week, but any chance possible my mother brought me to this early literacy program. I was around 3 years old and Ms. Lisa (the Branch Librarian at the time) fascinated me. That strong memory of the library and Ms. Lisa, as well as my mother's influence would later lead me into librarianship as a career. So for the last 15 years in one capacity or another I have planned and conducted Story Hour programs for other preschool aged children in Hopkins County. It is the highlight of my work week and to be honest I can't call it work. Many times over I have just as much fun as the kids. At least, I hope they have fun anyway.
So what's so special about Story Hour? For me it's engaging young children with the written word through a variety of activities. It starts with picking the right books. Each week spotlights a different theme, so it's important to find stories that will hold the attention of a wandering
preschool child. From there I look for songs, fingerplays, and what I like to call "wiggles" which are rhymes or songs that get the whole body moving to complement and reinforce the stories. Sometimes I'll throw in games that encourage teamwork, problem solving, or develop basic math skills. I'm also a big fan of using felt board stories that give every child a chance to participate. The program closes with a free-art or craft activity. I love seeing the creative wheels turning as each child puts their own unique touch on their work. They are so proud of what they've accomplished and I'm proud of them too.
I could go on and on describing all the different ways that Story Hour enriches childhood development, but I don't have enough space. Just take a moment to bring your child to the library and see for yourself. It made a huge impact on my life and it is my hope that it will positively impact your child's as well. Story Hour at the Dawson Springs Branch Library happens every Thursday (unless otherwise stated) at 11:30AM for children ages 1-6 with an adult. The Main Library in Madisonville also provides Story Time currently on Wednesdays at 10:30AM and 1:30PM.
