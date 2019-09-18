Greetings Anton neighbors near and far. We just got back from another monthly checkup at Jewish. According to the doctor, I am doing good as I should be for my age and health the previous year. I had several emergencies last year and was not as strong as some who have the liver transplant but I am doing well and so much better than 2018 that I have much reason to be thanking God.
JSES CHAMPS for the week of Sept. 9 were: Rhaelee Thomas, TJ Stewart, Luke Herring, Abbott Scharatzlose, Atrayvion Arnett, Damya Burt, Isaiah Pena, Jackson Ford, Jamison Branscum, Parker Garrett, Sarah Cox, John Cook, Colin Civils, Anne Pham.
Happy Birthday last week to Dotty Short on Sept 6, Gracie Herring on Sept. 6 and Lou Adams on Sept 7.
Sept. 7 was a double delightful day for Lou Adams who not only celebrated her 82nd birthday but also 63 years of marriage with her husband David Adams. Family celebrated them before, during and after with joy.
Please remember the Anton Volunteer Fire Department Fall Festival Saturday Sept. 28 from 10-4.
If you have news or special days to share, please call or write
Donna F. Slaton, 270-871-3719 or donna.slaton@gmail.com.
