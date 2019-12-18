Several have asked me what is the difference in a historical cookbook and a plain ole cookbook. I'm not sure of the difference. It's mainly due to when our American Legion Unit 2 was working with Janet Nichols deciding on a fundraiser, and I suggested a cookbook. A couple ladies noted most people have all the cookbooks they want and weren't sure if it would be the best fundraiser for the kids with the James Larmouth Resource Center.
I'm not much on "plain ole cookbooks" either, but I'm always much into history. Several Christmas eves ago, I created, for my daughter Watonya, a family cookbook. I called, wrote, emailed asking relatives, friends, and teachers for their favorite recipe with a story & photo. I included two or three generations of stories with each recipe. She appreciated the stories but didn't know realize how unusual it was until she took it to the Bowling Green E.R. one evening and showed it to the nurses.
They loved the personal histories and had never seen a book like it. She called and said it was then she realized the rarity of her historical recipe/book. Therefore, when we chose the fundraiser, we decided to add something about each family who submitted a recipe. It's a bit difficult to explain, and then someone asked if I'd give an excerpt from the book. I didn't want to pilfer anyone's information from the fundraiser without asking and thought I'd use my favorite story and recipe of my grandfather. Instead, I chose to use that of a "friend," whom I have never met -- Diane Parrett.
I did, however, know her grandmother Rosa Craig from the 1st Baptist Church and duplex on S. Railroad Street. Diane and I correspond quite a bit on Facebook. Usually we write about her memories of visiting her Grandmother Rosa in E'ton. She often posts breath-taking photos of places in Kansas she visits. I asked for a recipe from her grandmother and a bit of history. Diane sent two recipes-one from her mom Daphne Foster and one from Rosa. The 1st is a pie recipe from Diane's mom with a bit of history that fascinated me.
MILE HIGH LEMONADE PIE of Daphne Foster submitted by daughter Diane Foster Parrett. Melt 3 T butter in lg skillet. Add 1 ½ c. coconut & stir over medium heat till coconut is a golden brown. Press mixture firmly on bottom & sides of 9" pie pan. Let stand at room temperature until cool. For the filling chill 1 can Pet Evaporated Milk in ice tray until almost frozen around edges. In a 3 qt bowl soften 1 envelope Knox unflavored gelatin in ¼ c. COLD water. Add ½ cup BOILING water & stir until gelatin is dissolved. Add 2/3 c. granulated sugar & 6 oz can Frozen Lemonade Concentrate.
Stir until mixture is thawed, then chill 'til very thick but not set. Put
See recipe/Page PP2
Recipe
from th front page
ice-cold Pet Milk into cold 1 qt bowl. Whip with cold electric beaters at high speed until stiff. Fold into chilled gelatin mixture. Pour into crust. Chill until firm about 3 hrs. Diane said it was an older recipe of her mom and may be a bit more complicated than some pie recipes, but she liked it because it was her mom's. I used a photo of her mom and a newspaper clipping featuring her mom in a 1936 newspaper. Daphne, in uniform, was standing at the rear of a car pumping gas. The headline was "Another Woman Trail Blazer."
Rosa Craig's granddaughter Diane related the story of how her mom Daphne as a young girl applied for an advertised position as an attendant with a gas station manager in Detroit. Strangely enough, she got the job and made history as she became the first Detroit female gas station attendant. (Hence, the newspaper article). A bit later Daphne married Robert Foster, the manager who hired her as the attendant. He continued school and received a MA from Wayne State University and his wife Daphne (the daughter of Rosa Craig) became a dental assistant.
Rosa Craig's sons Raymond, Godfrey, & John worked together as tipple men in the mines, possibly #11. Later Godfrey would become a well-known & respected L&N engineer. When he passed at 64 in 1976, his mother Rosa was living in the duplex next to Haley's Gulf, corner of RR and Moss. I was unaware she had moved to Michigan to be near her daughters following Godfrey's death. Neither did I know her 1st husband was one of the far-too-many mine fatalities or that her 2nd John Zeininger passed away a few years after their marriage.
Oscar Howard Craig of Graham became her 3rd husband in 1943; he died 14 years later. It was soon after that Rosa returned to E'ton which has a rich heritage with the Sadler families. Raymond's wife was Kathleen Sadler's family. Although I was familiar with the names, I had no idea the son and 5 daughters were related. Kathleen was at the top of her class in 1932 at EHS and later graduated from beauty college and worked 20 years, for a time doing hair in her Michigan kitchen.
Kathleen would have, I'm sure, sat many evenings on one of the two rows of old hard wooden bleacher in EHS gym, as thousands of us did, attending chapel programs (for our "enrichment") and watching the boys' and girls' basketball games. Kathleen was a classmate of Lila Blue, one of the world's outstanding women players and a reason EHS lady Jackets were at the state championship that year. She would have cheered them in their orange and black checkered knit tops, their heavy black cotton pants with orange stripes, orange wool anklets and black/white boys' gym shoes. My Aunt Ruth Cothran graduated in '28, Aunt Eula's class was '26, Uncle Manor '31, Uncle Paul '35, my dad Lig '36.
They knew each of the Sadler girls and their brother Edward, who was a little older and moved to Kelly (Christian Co. community of the "little green men") to work as timekeeper for a mine. He was killed in a car crash near Hopkinsville in 1942, the year I was born. (I put time periods in perspective as regards my family.) So, obviously I couldn't have known Edward. Little did I realize his widow was Mattie Shaw Sadler, longtime soda clerk at the Company Store's Drug Store where students from EHS in the '50s ate lunch. Mattie, Mildred East and Katherine Reid threatened to call our moms when we were too "rowdy" gossiping and laughing. In those days, that meant something when we heard, "Do I need to call your moms?"
My mom would have grounded me from milkshakes and homemade chicken salad sandwiches for days. All three of those ladies treated us like their children. E'ton in the 40s and 50s took seriously the idea it takes "a village to raise a child." My mom always knew what I'd done and where I'd been before I walked through our door.
Edward Sadler's sisters were well-known Barnsley ladies, each a member of an E'ton church. Miss Alice Sadler, who drove a county school bus 25 years "without an accident," was a schoolmate of Jimmie Huff, who lived in the Whalen house and helped rear my girls. Mrs. Mary (Sadler Davis) married Jess Davis. Her children were JoAnn, Sammie and Gene. Sammie was my age and a friend. Mrs. Helen Sadler (Odey) Jackson, an LPN at the hospital, graduated in 1927 with Virginia Fox Barnett,
Mary Moore Randolph and Vera Price, a clerk in the Co Store Ladies Dept with my Aunt Bertha. I know little about the other 2 sisters. Virginia married a Wagner, moved to Michigan and sold Avon. Willie F. Sadler (Hurt), who died at 81 In Garden City, Mi, graduated in '34 with Anna Laura Byrum Todd and Elizabeth Elam Coffman (E'ton teacher and both members of the '31 state girls' team), Lee Trover Todd (father of Tro, past president of UK), Durwood Gamblin (dad of Jess, Kay and ret'd E'ton principal Don Gamblin)-also Garrett Hammonds and John Larmouth.
I gained a new perspective on the lives of these people, but an unexpected treat was "meeting" granddaughter Diane on Ancestry.com. Diane enjoyed school holidays and summers with her E'ton grandmother, who she described as positive, smiling, gentle, loving. Her favorite memory was them sitting on her front porch in the '60s and '70s watching trains and people pass and of eating her grandmother Rosa's fried chicken and home-grown tomatoes. It's the simple, everyday acts we remember with loved ones. And that's how it should be.
The Rev. Cottoner informed me a Benefit Fund has been started at 5th 3rd Bank for the family of Charles "Chuckie" Eaves who lost everything in a fire last week while they were attending an away of son Marcus, who plays for Central, (eldest son plays for Murray State & youngest attends EES). "Chuckie," a veteran, was a standout basketball player at WHHS. My grandmother May Byrd lost everything in a fire when I was small.
She never forgot the trauma and regretted until the day she passed of the loss of family photos and personal items. E'ton School is also accepting funds and household items for the family. Remember this family at Christmas and stop by 5th 3rd. Remember the Resource Center Fundraiser with at $15 donation or more and receive their historical cookbook for your kindness. Send a birthday or Christmas card to WW II vet & E'ton native James Eaves on his 100th birthday at Brighton Cornerstone Rest Home in M'ville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.