Greetings Anton neighbors near and far. Writing this on Feb. 26 with sleet and snow flurries part of the day along with daffodils. There are lots of bright cheery “March” flowers in my yard and the snowflakes did not stay.
Celebrating birthdays in Anton were beautiful beautician Debbie Bowles on Feb 25 and cheerful cheerleader Sophie Herring. Feb 26 was the celebrating day for Lucy Herring and Mary Lou Noffsinger. They all have families who help them celebrate being older.
I am behind one week on JSES CHAMPS so there are two sets today.
Those children honored the week of Feb 17 were: Raylyn Ezell, Lucy Shaw, Dalon Larkins, Bryleigh Davis, Alijah Drake, DeAven Hall-Grace, Alex Ezell, Karsyn Vanskike, Brenon Wilson, Savannah Givens, Emily Stokes and Navaeh Kilburn.
JSES CHAMPS for the week of Feb 24 were: Heath McClain, Mackenzie Moody, Cayden Taylor, Tiyanah Baker, Kelsey Burt, Caelin Woolfork, Paris Woolfork, Carlee Sandidge, Abby Bearden, James Vanegas, Bella Countzler, Miya Scisney, Dezirae Oakley and Holden Basham.
Norris and I celebrate 41 years of marriage on March 3rd. Our friends Dave and Beverly Lander also celebrate their anniversary that day.
As the year marches along prepare your clocks to skip an hour as we move to daylight savings time on March 8. Those of you who wish to be correct may change your clocks at 2 a.m., but I plan to sleep late and pretend I got up earlier. That is a retiree response to all the years I got up earlier to make sure I was not late on fast time. Enjoy the daylight, whenever it comes.
If you have Anton news or special days to share, please call, text or email, to donna.slaton@gmail.com, or 270-871-3719.
