Madisonville Community College recently inducted 13 students into the Chi Eta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Phi Theta Kappa is the oldest and largest honor society, serving students at two-year colleges. Students are eligible for membership as long as the courses they are taking could be applied to an associate degree and they meet the requirements of membership for their local chapter.
The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society has more than 3.5 million members in the United States and 10 sovereign nations and is dedicated to helping all students succeed.
The Phi Theta Kappa Foundation awards $1.5 million in scholarships to members each year.
Students inducted were: Andrea Anderson, Central City; Dakota Brown-Goodwin, Clarksville, Tn.; Susan Butcher, Central City; Tina Cloern, Calhoun; Davin Darnell, Princeton; Alexis Durbin, Providence; Lauryn Johnson, Dawson Springs; Stephanie Latham, Livermore; Kenneth Lee, White Plains; Heather Mitchell, Slaughters; Greg Pratt, Madisonville; Dalton Sweeney, Greenville; and Renessa West, Hopkinsville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.