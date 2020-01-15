Good morning Hopkins County. It is a beautiful day here in Hopkins County, the heart of the West Kentucky coalfield. As always, the Hardwick family hopes and prays that you and yours have had a great week.
I get to church Sunday expecting another a great sermon from Bro. John, but it didn't happen. He is in the hospital with kidney stones and a bad infection. Brenda did have an update. He is in a lot of pain, has had one surgery, and getting ready for another one. If all goes well, he will be coming home. If you have a chance, send him a get-well card and add him to your prayer list.
My dear friend Judy Hallum is in recovery. I believe on the 5th floor, she had a couple of lite strokes and has double pneumonia. It will be a while before Judy will be back on our Little Prairie. Please continue to pray for her. She is a special lady.
On Jan. 15th 2016, I lost one of my very best friends. Most of you wouldn't know this southern gentleman, a professor at Murray for over 40 years, a captain in the Army, a coach, a school teacher at Union County, and an outstanding Lion for 46 years. A wonderful husband, father, and a big brother to Lion Byron Watkins. But most of all a loyal, dedicated, mentor, the best Lion I ever meet, and my friend. Yancey Watkins was a one of a kind and by the way he was a Hilltopper and a graduate of Western Kentucky University. Bryon would have a fit if I left that out. I know Yancey is in heaven having a blast. Hope to see him one day. God Bless my Friend.
Does anyone know of a group, club, organization, that does mission trips? For a few years my brother worked with a group, that would come in and help repair, replace people's homes, folks that needed help and couldn't afford to have the repairs done. I know a lady in distress that needs help. If you know of such a group, let me know. The young lady I know would appreciate any help.
Hope 2 all, needs salt, pepper and egg cartons. Help them out if you can. They are doing a great service for folks in Hopkins County.
Until next week, your old buddy Noel signing off.
