Lauren Goodman, of Madisonville, was nominated by Kim Simons, professor of business administration, for recognition as the January Student of the Month at Madisonville Community College.
Goodman is currently enrolled as a business administration management major at the college. She serves as the vice-president of the college’s Phi Beta Lambda chapter and also works in the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts box office. Simons had this to say about Lauren’s work on campus, “Lauren is active in class and encourages others to follow suit. She gives 100% and always keeps her goals within reach. I know she will continue to meet any goal she sets.”
